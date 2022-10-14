Girls Tennis | Waterloo owns slim lead on Carbondale at Herrin sectional

Waterloo owns a slim two-point lead on Carbondale after the first day of the IHSA Class 1A girls tennis sectional at Herrin.
Waterloo’s 16 points are two more than the Terriers. Benton, Herrin, Marion and Mount Carmel are tied for third with 10 points, followed by Mount Vernon with six points and Carmi-White County with four.
Marion’s Rylan Gulley, Benton’s Adrianna Tonn and Carbondale’s Skylar Moore clinched spots in next week’s state tournament in Chicago. Waterloo’s Kailey Walter also earned a state tournament trip.
A pair of doubles teams from area schools also clinched state tournament berths.
The tournament resumes on Saturday with singles, doubles and team champions to be crowned.