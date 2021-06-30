Girls Track Athlete of the Year | Du Quoin's Olivia Phillips

Locate a dictionary, search the word ‘determination’ and find a picture of Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips.
Phillips not only led the Lady Indians to a sectional title and a tie for sixth-place at the Class 1A state meet, but did so after losing motivation to run while the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted her sophomore season.
However, Phillips regained that motivation through the support of her family. A fresh cup of confidence helped the junior split a 4x400 meter relay state title with running mates Lauren Heape, Grace Alongi and Jacqueline Crain. Phillips and the squad then finished runner-up in the state 4x800 meter relay before venturing off as an individual to place second in the 800 meter dash.
Those accolades make Phillips The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Track Athlete of the Year for 2021.
“During COVID-19, I was losing motivation to go out and run,” said Phillips. “My parents helped me realize that I would really miss it if I didn’t run and now I can’t imagine life without running.”
Phillips joins Du Quoin’s Tarynn Mays (2017) and former teammate Gabby Alongi (2019) as the third Lady Indian to win The Southern’s Girls Track Athlete of the Year in the previous five years.
She said it wasn’t easy.
“I had to dig really deep for myself and push myself through it,” Phillips said on getting back to running her usual 30 miles a week mixed in with strength training during off-seasons. “I knew I had an opportunity to be good, so I thought why waste an opportunity sitting in front of you?
“I think it came down to missing my team and coaches but it’s given me a whole new outlook on running.”
Phillips knows how to stay busy. When she’s not competing on the track she’s working her aim in trap shooting and her elite conditioning in cross country, basketball and volleyball.
As if being at the top of her class and competing in four sports wasn’t enough.
“I also picked up golf,” said Phillips. “My parents (Billie and Jeff Phillips) have taught me there’s a lot of sacrifice if you want something so bad.”
That sacrifice hasn’t gone unnoticed by Shane Boyett in his 21st year as Du Quoin’s head girls track and field coach.
“She’s very self-driven,” he said. “Her cross country coach (Eric Kirkpatrick) has done a wonderful job building a strong core of distance runners. We knew Olivia gave our team potential this season, she’d been ranked number one most of the year, but she’s always pushing others around her because she’s a great runner.”
Like picking a favorite child, Boyett put Phillips in elite company with Mays and (Gabby) Alongi.
“Those are definitely three of the top runners I’ve had the pleasure of coaching,” he said.
“That’s a big honor because Gabby is an amazing athlete and so is Tarynn,” said Phillips. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t deserve to be mentioned with them because they’re up there for a reason.”
What’s next for Phillips? A senior year she hopes to leave a lasting impression on. She gets a chance to run with her freshman sister, Issy Phillips.
Phillips appreciates having a family that keeps her spirits up.
“My sister is my number one supporter,” she said. “I met some of my expectations as a junior but I’m kind of mad I didn’t reach my PR goal to win the 800 at state. It was very hot that day and my mom just told me it’s okay and that it’s still a big deal to finish runner-up.”
With her senior year goals in sight, Phillips hopes to earn college offers to run at the next level.
“I’m trying to beat my seven-consecutive meet wins in cross country with more meets next year and place in the Top 25 at state,” she said. “It comes down to being strong mentally in an individual sport like running — nobody can tell you to go run well today.”
Phillips and her determination are just getting started.
