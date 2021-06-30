Girls Track Athlete of the Year | Du Quoin's Olivia Phillips

“I think it came down to missing my team and coaches but it’s given me a whole new outlook on running.”

Phillips knows how to stay busy. When she’s not competing on the track she’s working her aim in trap shooting and her elite conditioning in cross country, basketball and volleyball.

As if being at the top of her class and competing in four sports wasn’t enough.

“I also picked up golf,” said Phillips. “My parents (Billie and Jeff Phillips) have taught me there’s a lot of sacrifice if you want something so bad.”

That sacrifice hasn’t gone unnoticed by Shane Boyett in his 21st year as Du Quoin’s head girls track and field coach.

“She’s very self-driven,” he said. “Her cross country coach (Eric Kirkpatrick) has done a wonderful job building a strong core of distance runners. We knew Olivia gave our team potential this season, she’d been ranked number one most of the year, but she’s always pushing others around her because she’s a great runner.”

Like picking a favorite child, Boyett put Phillips in elite company with Mays and (Gabby) Alongi.

“Those are definitely three of the top runners I’ve had the pleasure of coaching,” he said.