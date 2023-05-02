CARBONDALE — Cahokia High School girls track coach Roscoe Dowell knew his Comanches were going to be in for a dogfight with Marion on Tuesday, and he was right.

Cahokia rallied late with a first- and second-place finish in the 200-meter dash and another first in the 4 x 400-meter relay to earn the South Seven Conference championship at Carbondale’s Bleyer Field.

The Comanches totaled 152.5 points with the Wildcats checking in at 139 points. Mount Vernon was third (91.5) followed by Carbondale (81), Centralia (64) and Belleville Althoff (22).

“I thought we performed alright today,” Dowell said. “We’ve been dealing with the injury bug of late, but hopefully, we can get that straightened out by next week at the sectional.”

Dowell said he told his girls that they would have to work hard to win the team title.

“I’ve been watching Marion all year long,” he said. “They score all across the board. We were fortunate to win the 4 x 400 relay because I had to replace two of my starters who were injured. This is a big win for us. Anytime you can win the conference meet, it’s a big win.”

Marion coach Michelle Tate took the second-place finish in stride.

“Cahokia is a great team and we know that, but we know we’re a great team, too,” she said. “We had a lot of PRs (personal records) today. I know with 100% certainty that our girls gave it everything that they had.

“That is what I am most proud of,” Tate said. “Our girls came here knowing that it was going to be an uphill battle and they fought all the way. I can’t be upset about that. They did a great job today.”

One of the highlights for Marion was the performance of sophomore hurdler Brenna Stearns. She finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 49.80 seconds, coming from behind to nip Andrianne Millsap of Cahokia, who clipped the last hurdle.

And she was second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.67 seconds, again a personal best.

“I’m so happy about the way I was able to put it all together here today at conference,” Stearns said. “I thought I could win it (300 meter hurdles) because I accelerate so much on the back end of the race. That’s usually where I catch people who are ahead of me.”

Stearns also competed in the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays.

“This was a big day for Brenna,” Tate said. “She has been working really hard with the hurdles, and especially the 300, because she thinks it’s her best event. She wanted to get a PR and she got it. She’s one of our best runners and won our Rookie of the Year award as a freshman.”

Carbondale’s Eislee Moore enjoyed a sensational day, as well, placing first in both the 800- and 1600-meter runs.

Her winning time in the 800 was 2:34.88. Her time in the 1600 meters was 5 minutes, 55.50 seconds. They were not personal records, but a strong showing considering that Moore was running into the wind.

“Winning these two events today, especially the 1600 means a lot to me because I’ve been training all season for this meet,” the sophomore said. “Being able to show how hard I have worked and winning means a lot, and having my teammates with me helped me a lot, too.”

Terriers first-year coach Ashley Bone was impressed with the underclassman.

“She came out and competed in the 4 x 800, the 800, and then to come in first in the 1,600 and run a sub 6-minute mile was a great accomplishment, especially here at conference. To win both the 800 and 1,600 – that’s an awesome day.”

NOTE: Carbondale is now without the services of last year’s state champion in the discus throw and runner-up in the shot put – senior Madyson Swope – who is no longer a member of the team. Swope has already accepted a scholarship offer to compete in track at SIU next school year.