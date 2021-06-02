Girls Track | Du Quoin wins sectionals, aims for 1A title repeat

The road map to another championship probably includes a personal best or two along the way and perhaps a surprise finish mixed in. But the new format for this year’s meet – one shot, no heats and just one day – puts a different slant on it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Hopefully, we can get up there and run really well,” Boyett said. “It’s going to be more like a regular meet because it’s just one day and not spread out over two or three days. We’re hoping to have a big day.”

It meant little in the team score on this day, but Wood’s 100 hurdles win over Goreville’s Maci Tosh is the type of thing that can decide whether a team wins a title. Wood had to outlean Tosh at the tape to win by .01 seconds.

“That was really close and a good race,” Wood said. “I guess I leaned first.”

Tosh got her revenge in the 300 hurdles, bursting past Wood for a victory in 50.28 and completing a fine day. She qualified for state in three events, also finishing second in the long jump to Fairfield’s Emersyn Robbins.

In the non-Du Quoin division, the day’s most dominant athlete might have been Hamilton County’s Maddie Karcher. After cruising to the 3200 title in 12:51.91, Karcher came back just under two hours later to roll through the 1600 in 5:50:54.