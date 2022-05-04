 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Girls Track & Field

Girls Track & Field | Fairfield rallies to capture BDC title

  • 0

McLEANSBORO — The Fairfield Mules came from behind to capture first-place honors in the Black Diamond Conference high school girls track and field championship Wednesday in Hamilton County.

Fairfield finished with 105 total points, outpacing runner-up Sesser-Valier, who finished with 82 points. Host Hamilton County was third at 77 points. Flora was fourth with 65. Vienna was fifth with 59 points. Johnston City placed sixth with 44 points. Goreville was seventh at 38 points. Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton was eighth with 28 points. Carmi finished ninth at 24 points and Eldorado rounded out the field with 14 points.

Sophomore Amiah Hargrove of the Bearcats was one of only two athletes to earn two first-place finishes as an individual competitor, winning the 100 meter dash in 12.82 seconds and following up with a first place in the 200 meter dash at 27.34 seconds.

The other to win a pair of events was Emersyn Robbins of Fairfield (long jump and 400 meters).

Freshman Maya Rounds of Sesser-Valier enjoyed a big day, as well, throwing a personal best in the discus at 105 feet, 11 inches. She was also second in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet, 1 inch.

People are also reading…

Senior Maddie Karcher of the Hamilton County Foxes placed first in the 3200 meters with a time of 12 minutes, 59 seconds; third in the 800 meters (2:42) and third in the 1600 (6:09).

Freshman Ella Sager of Fairfield earned a first in the 1600 meters (5:44) and second in the 800 (2:41).​

Others who claimed firsts at the conference meet include: Macie Tosh of Goreville in the 110 meter hurdles (16.83 seconds); senior Emmalee Tolbert of Johnston City in the shot put (34 feet, 8 3/4 inches); Cassidy Webb of Fairfield in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches); Micah Reynolds of Sesser-Valier in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches); Alyssa Young of Flora in the triple jump (31 feet, 1/4 inch); Brooklyn McKee of Sesser-Valier in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 32 seconds); and Destiny Hocker of Fairfield in the 300 meter hurdles (51.27 seconds).

Mules head coach Sally Kirk said she was hopeful her team had scored the necessary points to win the meet.

"This is great for us. We went from like five kids to 16 kids. We hadn't won conference or even been competitive in some time," Kirk said. "So, this is amazing. The girls worked hard today."

Sesser-Valier Red Devils head coach Rachel Payne was proud of her team's second-place overall finish.

"I was hoping to get first, but I knew Fairfield was going to be tough," she said. "Still, I'm not disappointed. We had tons of personal records. Everyone did exactly what I wanted them to do. All of my girls had faster times and better distances today."

Maya Rounds of the Red Devils said she was simply trying to do her best.

"I was trying to PR (personal record) in both of my events today and really surprised myself in the disc by going way over 100 feet. I went almost seven feet further today than ever before. I told myself to slow down and gather myself and give it my all."

Rounds added that it is her goal to win or finish runner-up at next week's Du Quoin Sectional in order to qualify for state.

"I would love that. It's a big goal of mine," she said.

Karcher described her performance as a "pretty good" overall day.

"I was really excited to be able to run our conference meet here at home," she said. "It was a beautiful day to run, my favorite weather to run in. Overall, I was happy with my 3200 meter performance. I just felt like I was flying a little. I was also very proud of our 3200 meter relay team to finish first."

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

Meet Results

Pole vault: Cassidy Webb, Fairfield, first (6 feet, 6 inches).

High jump: Micah Reynolds, Sesser-Valier, first (4 feet, 10 inches); Annabeth Webb, Vienna, second (4-8); Hannah Moore, Hamilton County, third (4-6); Shyann Joslin, Fairfield, fourth (4-4); Emma Keeling, Flora, fifth (4-4); Faith Stroud, Goreville, sixth (4-2).

Triple jump: Alyssa Young, Flora, first (31 1/4 feet); Brooklyn McKee, Sesser-Valier, second (30-10 1/2); Karis Lane, Eldorado, third (27-7 3/4); Aarilyn Watson, Johnston City, fourth (26-11); Madeline Foster, Fairfield, fifth (26-4 3/4); Ciara Turner, Fairfield, sixth (26-1).

Long jump: Emersyn Robbins, Fairfield, first (15 feet, 8 1/4 inches); Arista Hill, Johnston City, second (15-5 1/2); Desirae Dockery, Hamilton County, third (14-9); Macie Tosh, Goreville, fourth (14-5); Karis Lane, Eldorado, fifth (14-2 1/4); Alyssa Young, Flora, sixth (13-5 3/4).

Shot put: Emma Tolbert, Johnston City, first (34 feet, 8 3/4 inches); Maya Rounds, Sesser-Valier, second (33-1); Karis Lane, Eldorado, third (30-9); Jasilyn Westerfield, Goreville, fourth (29-1 1/2); Rockell Allen, Flora, fifth (28-4); Valorie Dagg, Fairfield, sixth (27-6).

Discus: Maya Rounds, Sesser-Valier, first (105 feet, 11 inches); Emma Tolbert, Johnston City, second (94-0); Jasilyn Westerfield, Goreville, third (87-9); Laurie Smith, Vienna, fourth (81-11); Ashlyn Rager, Carmi, fifth (74-3); Briley Easton, Fairfield, sixth (73-10).

100 meters: Amiah Hargrove, Christopher, first (12.82 seconds); Briah Johnson, Vienna, second (13.20 seconds); Jessica Smith, Carmi, third (13.32 seconds); Desirae Dockery, Hamilton County, fourth (13.50 seconds); Ada Peterman, Flora, fifth (13.56 seconds); Destiny Hooker, Fairfield, sixth (13.63 seconds).

200 meters: Amiah Hargrove, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, first (27.34 seconds); Emersyn Robbins, Fairfield, second (27.35 seconds); Jessica Smith, Carmi, third (27.51 seconds); Arista Hill, Johnston City, fourth (27.64 seconds); Micah Reynolds, Sesser-Valier, fifth (28.52 seconds; Desirae Dockery, Hamilton County, sixth (28.66 seconds).

400 meters: Emersyn Robbins, Fairfield, first (64.32 seconds); Ayva Rush, Vienna, second (65.83 seconds); Saylor Brown, Hamilton County, third (67.03 seconds); Shyann Joslin, Fairfield, fourth (68.38 seconds); Sierra James, Goreville, fifth (68.75 seconds); Suhmer Daubert, Vienna, sixth (69.03 seconds).

800 meters: Brooklyn McKee, Sesser-Valier, first (2:32); Ella Sager, Fairfield, second (2:41); Maddie Karcher, Hamilton County, third (2:42); Mollie Mitchell, Sesser-Valier, fourth (2:44); Grace Taylor, Vienna, fifth (2:50); Chloe Capron, Vienna, sixth (2:53).

1600 meters: Ella Sager, Fairfield, first (5 minutes, 44 seconds); Molly Merrill, Goreville, second (5:51); Maddie Karcher, Hamilton County, third (6:09); Mollie Mitchell, Sesser-Valier, fourth (6:33); Chloe Capron, Vienna, fifth (6:36); Katrina King, Vienna, sixth (6:39).

3200 meters: Maddie Karcher, Hamilton County, first (12 minutes, 59.39 seconds); Ashlee Wellen, Hamilton County, second (13:39.01); Katrina King, Vienna, third (13:54.52); Emma Sims, Flora, fourth (15:16.62); ; Rademaker, Vienna (16:10.82); Madeline Foster, Fairfield, 17:38.16.

110 hurdles: Macie Tosh, Goreville, first (16.83 seconds); Destiny Hooker, Fairfield, second (17.08 seconds); Zoey Mabry, Sesser-Valier, third (19.44 seconds); Emma Smith, Flora, fourth (20.0 seconds); Brooke Beard, Hamilton County, fifth (20.50 seconds); Alexis Cline, Fairfield, sixth (20.93 seconds).

300 hurdles: Destiny Hocker, Fairfield, first (51.27 seconds); Allyson Giles, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, second (52,72 seconds); Emma Smith, Flora, third (58.32 seconds); Zoey Mabry, Sesser-Valier, fourth (58.46 seconds); Kallie Hill, Goreville, fifth (59.63 seconds); Annabeth Webb, Vienna, sixth (60.06 seconds).

4x100 meter relay: Flora, first in 53.59 seconds (Ada Peterman, Maggie Scarbrough, Mariah Scott and Alyssa Young); Hamilton County, second in 54.08 seconds (Saylor Brown, Jessica Hargrove, Brooke Beard and Desirae Dockery); Vienna, third in 55.0 seconds (Grace Taylor, Rayanna Ridley, Ayva Rush and Briah Johnson); Carmi, fourth in 55.28 seconds (Jalyza Duckworth, Jesica Snith, Andi Garner and Akilah Large); Johnston City, fifth in 55.46 seconds (Earlie Garland, Arista Hill, Brooklyn Hewlett and Kalli Lazorchak); Goreville, sixth in 56.28 seconds (Arianna Elms, Sierra James, Emma Forby and Maci Tosh).

4x200 meter relay: Flora, first in 1 minute, 57.25 seconds (Ada Peterman, Giuli Catozi, Maggie Scarbrough and Mariah Scott); Johnston City, second in 1:58.57 (Earlie Garland, Brooklyn Hewlett, Kalli Lazorchak and Arista Hill); Vienna, third in 2:00.28 (Emily Smith, Rayanna Ridley, Ayva Rush and Briah Johnson); Carmi, fourth in 2:00.52 (Katrina McGhee, Jaylza Duckworth, Andi Garner and Akilah Large); Sesser-Valier, fifth in 2:01.41); Fairfield, sixth in 2:04.09 (Myra Copeland, Keeli Lee, Ciara Turner, and Cassidy Webb).

4x400 meter relay: Flora, first in 4 minutes, 31.53 seconds (Maggie Scrabrough, Ella Borcherding, Ada Peterman and Alyssa Young); Fairfield, second in 4:39.82 (Shyann Joslin, Hunter Kirk, Destiny Hocker and Emersyn Robbins); Sesser-Valier, third in 4:40.81 (Bella Ketteman, Jasmine Castillo, Mollie Mitchell and Brooklyn McKee); Hamilton County, fourth in 4:52.89 (Jessica Hargrove, Caroline Lueke, Ashlee Wellen and Saylor Brown); Carmi, fifth in 5:01.88 (Katrina McGhee, Jalyza Duckworth, Madison Smiddie and Andi Garner); Vienna, sixth in 5:16.60 (Chloe Capron, Grace Taylor, Gabbie Taylor and Suhmer Daubert).

4x800 meter relay: Hamilton County, first in 11 minutes, 36.9 seconds, (Jessica Hargrove, Caroline Lueke, Maddie Karcher and Ashlee Wellen). Sesser-Valier, second in 12:13.94 (Cordelia Lemons, Harley Ketteman, Brooklyn McKee and Sedona Packer); Fairfield, third in 12:33 (Ella Sager, Hunter Kirk, Madeline Foster and Keeli Lee); Flora, fourth in 12:51.19 (Emma Sims, Katie Muskopf, Kayla Closson and Emily Fruend); Vienna, fifth in 14:27.09 (Natalie Zoeckler, Riley Barbee, Savannah Caruthers and Gabbie Taylor).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News