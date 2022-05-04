Girls Track & Field | Fairfield rallies to capture BDC title

McLEANSBORO — The Fairfield Mules came from behind to capture first-place honors in the Black Diamond Conference high school girls track and field championship Wednesday in Hamilton County.

Fairfield finished with 105 total points, outpacing runner-up Sesser-Valier, who finished with 82 points. Host Hamilton County was third at 77 points. Flora was fourth with 65. Vienna was fifth with 59 points. Johnston City placed sixth with 44 points. Goreville was seventh at 38 points. Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton was eighth with 28 points. Carmi finished ninth at 24 points and Eldorado rounded out the field with 14 points.

Sophomore Amiah Hargrove of the Bearcats was one of only two athletes to earn two first-place finishes as an individual competitor, winning the 100 meter dash in 12.82 seconds and following up with a first place in the 200 meter dash at 27.34 seconds.

The other to win a pair of events was Emersyn Robbins of Fairfield (long jump and 400 meters).

Freshman Maya Rounds of Sesser-Valier enjoyed a big day, as well, throwing a personal best in the discus at 105 feet, 11 inches. She was also second in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet, 1 inch.

Senior Maddie Karcher of the Hamilton County Foxes placed first in the 3200 meters with a time of 12 minutes, 59 seconds; third in the 800 meters (2:42) and third in the 1600 (6:09).

Freshman Ella Sager of Fairfield earned a first in the 1600 meters (5:44) and second in the 800 (2:41).​

Others who claimed firsts at the conference meet include: Macie Tosh of Goreville in the 110 meter hurdles (16.83 seconds); senior Emmalee Tolbert of Johnston City in the shot put (34 feet, 8 3/4 inches); Cassidy Webb of Fairfield in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches); Micah Reynolds of Sesser-Valier in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches); Alyssa Young of Flora in the triple jump (31 feet, 1/4 inch); Brooklyn McKee of Sesser-Valier in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 32 seconds); and Destiny Hocker of Fairfield in the 300 meter hurdles (51.27 seconds).

Mules head coach Sally Kirk said she was hopeful her team had scored the necessary points to win the meet.

"This is great for us. We went from like five kids to 16 kids. We hadn't won conference or even been competitive in some time," Kirk said. "So, this is amazing. The girls worked hard today."

Sesser-Valier Red Devils head coach Rachel Payne was proud of her team's second-place overall finish.

"I was hoping to get first, but I knew Fairfield was going to be tough," she said. "Still, I'm not disappointed. We had tons of personal records. Everyone did exactly what I wanted them to do. All of my girls had faster times and better distances today."

Maya Rounds of the Red Devils said she was simply trying to do her best.

"I was trying to PR (personal record) in both of my events today and really surprised myself in the disc by going way over 100 feet. I went almost seven feet further today than ever before. I told myself to slow down and gather myself and give it my all."

Rounds added that it is her goal to win or finish runner-up at next week's Du Quoin Sectional in order to qualify for state.

"I would love that. It's a big goal of mine," she said.

Karcher described her performance as a "pretty good" overall day.

"I was really excited to be able to run our conference meet here at home," she said. "It was a beautiful day to run, my favorite weather to run in. Overall, I was happy with my 3200 meter performance. I just felt like I was flying a little. I was also very proud of our 3200 meter relay team to finish first."

