HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers and Nashville Hornettes laid claim to River-to-River Conference championships in girls track Wednesday with Herrin earning first-place honors on the Ohio side and Nashville winning on the Mississippi side.

This year marked the eighth league title for the Tigers in the last 10 years.

The Tigers accumulated 183 team points, outdistancing second-place Murphysboro (134). Finishing third in the Ohio was Benton with 118 points. Massac County was fourth with 44. Harrisburg and West Frankfort tied for fifth with 37 points.

“We always put winning the conference as one of our main goals,” said Herrin coach Dusty Mallow. “In our pre-scoring, we had the meet a lot closer, but we had several girls turn in their best performances of the season, which made a big difference today.”

Mallow said junior Karli Mann was outstanding, winning three events – triple jump, 200 meters, and 400 meters with a second-place finish in the long jump.

“I thought I performed to the best of my ability today,” Mann said. “My coaches told me they needed me to bring home some firsts, and fortunately, I was able to do that today. I wasn’t expecting to win the 200 meters. I’m really happy with that one.”

Mann said the triple jump is still her best event.

“I think so,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the sectional because five of the best triple jumpers in the state will be at our sectional.”

Mallow added that sophomore Ellary Blakey was also sensational, competing in the 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 races. She ended up winning the 800, while placing in the others. He also enjoyed watching Ava Greiner win the 300 meter hurdles.

“This win was special,” Mallow said. “It was actually one of our better team performances at conference ever. Anytime you can score in the 180s, you’re doing pretty well.”

Herrin will compete in the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional on May 11.

The Hornettes cruised to the Mississippi title with 181 team points. Carterville and Pinckneyville tied for second with 100 points followed by Anna-Jonesboro (88) and Du Quoin (81).

Nashville coach Jason Alli said he was elated with the victory.

“We knew coming in that our numbers were better than most schools in our conference,” he said. “We’ve been super strong in the field events, which takes some pressure off of our running events.”

Alli said the Hornettes graduated a lot of talent, but the cupboard is far from bare.

“We have some very competitive girls,” he said. Shelby (Thorson) was a member of our first-place 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 meter relays at state two years ago, and ran on relays that placed third last year. She had another great day today.”

Thorson collected four conference titles Wednesday, winning the 100 meters, 200 meters, and running the lead leg on both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200.

“My main goal was to help our team win the team championship today,” she said. “It’s been a few years since we last won conference. Du Quoin has been pretty dominant the last few years.”

Thorson said she hopes her strong outing will carry over to the Class 1A sectional meet on May 11 at Chester.

“I just need to make sure I get out of the blocks fast and finish strong,” she said.

Alli said his team continues to improve.

“Winning this one today was a big deal not only to the girls, but to me. It’s nice to finally have the championship trophy back at our place. I’m really looking forward to the sectional.”

Following is a breakdown of the event winners and those who placed:

High Jump (OHIO): Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, first (4 feet, 10 inches); Jacie Watson-Herrin, second; Eowyn Thompson-Herrin, tie for third; Layla Henshaw, tie for third.

High Jump (MISSISSIPPI): Mercedes Levesque-Carterville, first (4 feet, 10 inches); Ellee Green-Du Quoin, second; Belle-Nashville, Belle Schmale-Nashville, third; Alana Rausenberger-Carterville, fourth; Kaylee Stover-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Jacqueline Dill-Pinckneyville, sixth.

Long Jump (OHIO): Gemma Kinkade-Benton, first (17 feet, 2 inches); Karli Mann-Herrin, second; Makayla Kerrigan-Herrin, third; Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, fourth; Blakely Johnson-Benton, fifth; and Kailyn Kahl-West Frankfort.

Long Jump (MISSISSIPPI): Emma Behrmann-Nashville, first (17 feet, 6 inches); Carly Kasten-Nashville, second; Kendyl Bleyer-Pinckneyville, third; Jacqueline Dill-Pinckneyville, fourth; Alana Rausenberger-Carterville, fifth; and Neveah Alvis-Du Quoin, sixth.

Triple Jump (OHIO): Karli Mann-Herrin, first (35 feet, 3 inches); Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, second; Adalyn Gower-Massac County, third; Blakely Johnson-Benton, fourth; Regan Mason-Murphysboro, fifth; and Kayleigh Hodge-Harrisburg, sixth.

Triple Jump (MISSISSIPPI): Emma Behrmann-Nashville, first (33 feet, 4 inches); Carly Kasten-Nashville, second; Kendyl Bleyer-Pinckneyville, third; Jacqueline Dill-Pinckneyville, fourth; Cassidy Janke-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Mercedes Levesque-Carterville, sixth.

Shot Put (OHIO): India Harris-Murphysboro, first (34 feet, 4 ¼ inches); Hannah Rice-Murphysboro, second; Loreal Tucker-Herrin, third; Elise Coakley-Massac County, fourth; Gigi George-Herrin, fifth; and Kylie Cockrum-Benton, sixth.

Shot Put (MISSISSIPPI): Kris May-Nashville, first (33 feet); Carly Heisner-Pinckneyville, fourth; Eden Lee-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Gabriella Rumsey-Carterville, sixth.

Discus Throw (OHIO): Kaylee King-Harrisburg, first (114 feet, 10 inches); Loreal Tucker-Herrin, second; Elisa Coakley-Massac County-third; Joella Brimm-Herrin, fourth; Kylie Cockrum-Benton, fifth; and Hannah Rice-Murphysboro, sixth.

Discus Throw (MISSISSIPPI): Ruby Konkel-Nashville (109 feet, 6 ½ inches; Carly Heisner-Pinckneyville, second; Lily Redman-Nashville, third; Megan Fleege-Carterville, fourth; Eden Lee-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Katie Sullivan-Anna-Jonesboro, sixth.

Pole Vault (OHIO): Emma Chick-West Frankfort, first (8 feet); Bryli Minor-Benton, second; Kami Ashmore-Herrin, third; Jacie Watson-Herrin, fourth; and Kateryna Pirogova-Murphysboro, fifth.

Pole Vault (MISSISSIPPI): Maria Williamson-Carterville, first (8 feet); Sophie Schubert-Nashville, second; Lexi Welte-Nashville, third; Lexie Carterville, fourth; and Lauren Jackson-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth.

100 Meter Dash (OHIO): Gemma Kinkade-Benton, first (12.64 seconds); Janiya Harrison-Herrin, second; Kylah Clark-Murphysboro, third; Makiah Cox-Massac County, fourth; Adalyn Gower-Massac County, fifth; and Bryli Minor-Benton, sixth.

100 Meter Dash (MISSISSIPPI): Shelby Thorson-Nashville, first (13.33 seconds); Jaleigh Clark-Du Quoin, second; Emma Behrmann-Nashville, third; Isabella Baggett-Pinckneyville, fourth; Cassidy Janke-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Emma Burzynski-Carterville, sixth.

200 Meter Dash (OHIO): Karli Mann-Herrin, first (26.44 seconds); Gemma Kinkade-Benton, second; Makiah Cox-Massac County, third; Janiya Harrison-Herrin, fourth; Hannah Rorer-Harrisburg, fifth; and Kylah Clark-Murphysboro, sixth.

200 Meter Dash (MISSISSIPPI): Shelby Thorson-Nashville, first (27.97 seconds); Paityn Matecki-Nashville, second; Jaleigh Clark-Du Quoin, third; Cassidy Janke-Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Katie Jackson-Pinckneyville, fifth; and Anna Hooker-Carterville, sixth.

400 Meter Dash (OHIO): Karli Mann-Herrin, first (63.55 seconds); Blakely Johnson-Benton, second; Ellary Blakey-Herrin, third; Olivia Moyers-Benton, fourth; Avery Guthman-Murphysboro, fifth; and Lilly Youngberg-Murphysboro, sixth.

400 Meter Dash (MISSISSIPPI): Vanessa Teel-Pinckneyville, first (62.92 seconds); Belle Schmale-Nashville, second; Maria Williamson-Carterville, third; Reese Jones-Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Kali Heggemeier-Nashville, fifth; and Bree Hazelrigg-Anna-Jonesboro, sixth.

800 Meter Run (OHIO): Ellary Blakey-Herrin, first (2:30.90); Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro, second; Macie Meckfessel-Murphysboro, third; Mia Wills-Benton, fourth; Paris Gomes-Herrin, fifth; Maggie Hathaway-Harrisburg, sixth.

800 Meter Run (MISSISSIPPI): Molly Robertson-Carterville, first (2:28.77); Zoe Jones-Anna-Jonesboro, second; Kenzie Miller-Anna-Jonesboro, third; Ava Gregory-Du Quoin, fourth; Adeline Wilson-Nashville, fifth; and Dani Williamson-Carterville, sixth.

1600 Meter Run (OHIO): Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro, first (5;53.30); Shealynn Rose-West Frankfort, second; Jennie Ren-Benton, third; Ellary Blakey-Herrin, fourth; Emma Matthews-Benton, fifth; and Jalen Mason-Murphysboro, sixth.

1600 Meter Run (MISSISSIPPI): Brodie Denny-Anna-Jonesboro, first (5:05.23); Molly Robertson-Carterville, second; Maggie Kellerman- Du Quoin, third.

3200 Meter Run (OHIO): Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro, first (13:58.52); Ellary Blakey-Herrin, second; Skyla Minson-Benton, third; Piper Price-Herrin, fourth; Kateryna Pirogova-Murphysboro, fifth; and Macy Stone-West Frankfort, sixth.

3200 Meter Run (MISSISSIPPI): Molly Robertson-Carterville, first (11:43.01); Maggie Kellerman-Du Quoin-second; Raegan Jones-Anna-Jonesboro, third; Maggie Gooden-Anna-Jonesboro, fourtyh; Sofia Castellano-Pinckneyville, fifth; and Marcela Wood-Carterville, sixth.

100 Meter Hurdles (OHIO): Gabby Shires-Harrisburg, first (16.64 seconds); Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, second; Avan Greiner-Herrin, third; Janiya Harrison-Herrin, fourth; Sydney Maynor-Murphysboro-fifth; and Ariana Wyatt-Murphysboro, sixth.

100 Meter Hurdles (MISSISSIPPI): Ava Vasicek-Carterville, first (17.46 seconds); Jacqueline Dill-Pinckneyville, second; Isabella Phillips-Du Quoin, third; Kris Kreger-Pinckneyville, fourth; Brooke Harris-Nashville, fifth; and Mia Vogt-Nashville, sixth.

300 Meter Hurdles (OHIO): Ava Greiner-Herrin, first (49.75 seconds); Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, second; Sydney Maynor-Murphysboro, third; Gabby Shires-Harrisburg, fourth; Nikolette Ronketto-West Frankfort, fifth; and Arianna Wyatt-Murphysboro, sixth.

300 Meter Hurdles (MISSISSIPPI): Isabelle Phillips-Du Quoin, first (50.09 seconds); Kris Kreger-Pinckneyville, second; Carly Kasten-Nashville, third; Kaylee Stover-Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Sophia Loomis-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth.

4 x 100 meter relay (OHIO): Murphysboro (Sydney Maynor, Kyla Clark, Tessa Blevens, and India Harris) first in 52.46 seconds; Benton-second; Herrin-third; Massac County-fourth; Harrisburg-fifth; and West Frankfort-sixth.

4 x 100 meter relay (MISSISSIPPI): Nashville (Shelby Thorson, Paityn Matecki, Mia Vogt, and Bailey Newman)-first in 52.97 seconds; Du Quoin-second; Pinckneyville-third; Carterville-fourth; and Anna-Jonesboro-fifth.

4 x 200 meter relay (OHIO): Murphysboro (Tessa Blevens, Kylah Clark, Abigail Cook, and India Harris)-first in 1:55.47; Herrin-second; Massac County-third; West Frankfort-fourth; Benton-fifth; and Harrisburg-sixth.

4 x 200 meter relay (MISSISSIPPI): Nashville (Shelby Thorson-Nashville, Paityn Matecki, Brooke Harris, and Bailey Newman)-first in 1:53.97; Pinckneyville-second; Carterville-third; Du Quoin-fourth; and Anna-Jonesboro-fifth.

4 x 400 meter relay (OHIO): Murphysboro (Miah Gilmore, Sydney Maynor, Macie Meckfessel, and Avery Guthman)-first in 4:30.32; Herrin-second; Benton-third; West Frankfort-fourth; Massac County-fifth; and Harrisburg-sixth.

4 x 400 meter relay (MISSISSIPPI): Nashville (Emma Behrmann, Adeline Wilson, Belle Schmale, and Bailey Newman)-first in 4:17.81; Anna-Jonesboro-second; Pinckneyville-third; Du Quoin-fourth; and Carterville-fifth.

4 x 800 meter relay (OHIO): Benton (Jennie Ren, Victoria Drew, Emma Matthews, and Mia Wills)-first in 11:17.60; Herrin-second; West Frankfort-third; Massac County-fourth; and Murphysboro-fifth.

Benton (Jennie Ren, Victoria Drew, Emma Matthews, and Mia Wills)-first in 11:17.60; Herrin-second; West Frankfort-third; Massac County-fourth; and Murphysboro-fifth. 4 x 800 meter relay (MISSISSIPPI): Anna-Jonesboro (Reese Jones, Zoe Jones, Kenzie Miller, and Brodie Denny)-first in 9:55.25; Pinckneyville-second; Nashville-third; Carterville-fourth.