HERRIN — The Marion Wildcats girls track team, despite winning only one individual event and one relay Monday, strutted away with the team title at the Herrin Invitational in a tightly-contested meet.

Marion tallied 107 points overall. Placing second was Murphysboro with 82 points followed by Herrin (80), Mount Vernon (63), Salem (49), Benton (41), Olney (36), Goreville (36), Centralia (34), Johnston City (12), West Frankfort (8), Massac County (8), and Cairo (2).

Lily Harris placed first in the pole vault for Marion at 9 feet, 9 inches and the 4x200 meter relay team of Isa Greer, Brenna Stearns, Kaydence Kelly, and Bailey Williams was tops in 1 minute, 49.83 seconds.

Those were the only first place finishes for Marion. But they scored points in nearly every other event.

“Winning this one should be a good confidence boost for our girls,” said Marion coach Michelle Tate. “They’ve worked really hard this season. Winning this meet is always kind of a big deal going into the conference meet.”

Tate said Kelly enjoyed a solid day for the team. She was third in the triple jump; third in the 200 meter dash; was the third leg on the 4x200 relay, which placed first; and also ran in the 4x100 relay, which placed second.

“It was a big day for her,” Tate said of Kelly. “And our pole vaulters – Lily Harris and McCayla Rowatt went 1-2 so that was big for us today, too. It was just a good day in general. As a team, we’re kind of tired because it’s been practice, meet, practice, meet the last couple of weeks. We’re looking forward to having some time off before conference next Tuesday.”

Kelly said she was pleased with her performance Monday.

“I thought I did really well in the triple jump today and was pretty happy with the way I ran in the 200 meters,” she said. “I think the good weather really helped today. I’m kind of a fair weather person.”

Kelly added that the team has taken some nice strides forward since the start of the season.

“I’m really proud of our team. We have a lot of young girls who are really stepping up.”

Mount Vernon’s Kamaree Pollard enjoyed a strong day, as well, for the Rams. She placed first in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes and ran the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay, which also placed first.

“I normally do four events, but I didn’t triple jump today,” Pollard said. “I was saving my legs for Thursday’s meet in Nashville. Overall, though, I think I did pretty well.”

Following is a breakdown of Monday’s event winners and runner-ups:

Long Jump : Gemma Kinkade-Benton, first (16 feet, 5 inches); Arista Hill-Johnston City, second; Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, third; Bailey Williams-Marion, fourth; Jazmeen Ankrom-Marion, fifth; and Blakely Johnson-Benton, sixth.

: Gemma Kinkade-Benton, first (16 feet, 5 inches); Arista Hill-Johnston City, second; Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, third; Bailey Williams-Marion, fourth; Jazmeen Ankrom-Marion, fifth; and Blakely Johnson-Benton, sixth. Triple Jump : Karli Mann-Herrin, first (36 feet, 7 inches); Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, second; Kaydence Kelly-Marion, third; Blakely Johnson-Benton, fourth; Adalyn Gower-Massac County, fifth (tie); and Briley Kocher-Olney-fifth (tie).

: Karli Mann-Herrin, first (36 feet, 7 inches); Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, second; Kaydence Kelly-Marion, third; Blakely Johnson-Benton, fourth; Adalyn Gower-Massac County, fifth (tie); and Briley Kocher-Olney-fifth (tie). Shot Put : India Harris-Murphysboro, first (34 feet, 7 inches); Loreal Tucker-Herrin, second; Hanna Rice-Murphysboro, third; Onyai Osborne-Mount Vernon, fourth; McKenzie Centralia, fifth; and Elise Coakley-Massac County, sixth.

: India Harris-Murphysboro, first (34 feet, 7 inches); Loreal Tucker-Herrin, second; Hanna Rice-Murphysboro, third; Onyai Osborne-Mount Vernon, fourth; McKenzie Centralia, fifth; and Elise Coakley-Massac County, sixth. Discus Throw : Loreal Tucker-Herrin, first (105 feet, 3.50 inches); Alaina Mauer-Mount Vernon, second; Hannah Smith-Salem, third; McKenzie Pearson-Centralia, fourth; Elise Coakley-Massac County, fifth; and Kylie Cockrum-Benton, sixth.

: Loreal Tucker-Herrin, first (105 feet, 3.50 inches); Alaina Mauer-Mount Vernon, second; Hannah Smith-Salem, third; McKenzie Pearson-Centralia, fourth; Elise Coakley-Massac County, fifth; and Kylie Cockrum-Benton, sixth. Pole Vault : Lily Harris-Marion, first (9 feet, 9 inches); McCayla Rowatt-Marion, second; Emma Chick-West Frankfort, third; Kami Ashmore-Herrin, fourth; Bryli Minor-Benton, (tie for fifth); Gracie Morgan-Centralia (tie for fifth), Ruthie Hays-Salem, (tie for fifth).

: Lily Harris-Marion, first (9 feet, 9 inches); McCayla Rowatt-Marion, second; Emma Chick-West Frankfort, third; Kami Ashmore-Herrin, fourth; Bryli Minor-Benton, (tie for fifth); Gracie Morgan-Centralia (tie for fifth), Ruthie Hays-Salem, (tie for fifth). High Jump : Finley Puricelli-Salem, first (5-feet, 1 inch); Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, second; Briley Engram-Marion, third; Gracey Alli-Salem, fourth; Caverly Oates-Marion, fifth (tie); McKenna Snider-Olney, fifth (tie); Eowyn Thompson-Herrin, fifth (tie); Emma Matthews-Benton, fifth (tie).

: Finley Puricelli-Salem, first (5-feet, 1 inch); Abigail Cook-Murphysboro, second; Briley Engram-Marion, third; Gracey Alli-Salem, fourth; Caverly Oates-Marion, fifth (tie); McKenna Snider-Olney, fifth (tie); Eowyn Thompson-Herrin, fifth (tie); Emma Matthews-Benton, fifth (tie). 4x800 Meter Relay : Murphysboro-first (11 minutes, 22.20 seconds); Herrin-second; Marion-third; Olney-fourth; West Frankfort-fifth; and Mount Vernon-sixth.

: Murphysboro-first (11 minutes, 22.20 seconds); Herrin-second; Marion-third; Olney-fourth; West Frankfort-fifth; and Mount Vernon-sixth. 4x100 Meter Relay : Mount Vernon-first 50.0 seconds (Dixon, Johnson, Sneddon, and Pollard); Marion-second; Centralia-third; Olney-fourth; Massac County-fifth; and Cairo-sixth.

: Mount Vernon-first 50.0 seconds (Dixon, Johnson, Sneddon, and Pollard); Marion-second; Centralia-third; Olney-fourth; Massac County-fifth; and Cairo-sixth. 3200 Meter Run : Tatum David-Olney, first (9:48.94); Maci Thorsen-Salem-second; Raelyn Deering-Centralia, third; Aurora Amason-Centralia, fourth; Skyla Minson-Benton, fifth; and Karlee Piercefield-Olney, sixth.

: Tatum David-Olney, first (9:48.94); Maci Thorsen-Salem-second; Raelyn Deering-Centralia, third; Aurora Amason-Centralia, fourth; Skyla Minson-Benton, fifth; and Karlee Piercefield-Olney, sixth. 100 Meter Hurdles : Macie Tosh-Goreville, first (16.86 seconds); Brenna Stearns-Marion, second; Tarrah Sneddon-Mount Vernon, third; Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, fourth; Sydney Maynor-Murphysboro, fifth; and Arianna Wyatt-Murphysboro, sixth.

: Macie Tosh-Goreville, first (16.86 seconds); Brenna Stearns-Marion, second; Tarrah Sneddon-Mount Vernon, third; Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, fourth; Sydney Maynor-Murphysboro, fifth; and Arianna Wyatt-Murphysboro, sixth. 100 Meter Dash : Kamaree Pollard-Mount Vernon, first (12.61 seconds); Gemma Kinkade-Benton, second; Bailey Williams-Marion, third; Isa Greer-Marion, fourth; Kylah Clark-Murphysboro, fifth; and Jenna Wagner-Centralia, sixth.

: Kamaree Pollard-Mount Vernon, first (12.61 seconds); Gemma Kinkade-Benton, second; Bailey Williams-Marion, third; Isa Greer-Marion, fourth; Kylah Clark-Murphysboro, fifth; and Jenna Wagner-Centralia, sixth. 800 Meter Run : Ellary Blakey-Herrin, first (2:24.93); Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro-second; Molly Merrill-Goreville, third; Mia Wills-Benton, fourth; Alli Lammers-Centralia, fifth; and Aila Laird-Salem, sixth.

: Ellary Blakey-Herrin, first (2:24.93); Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro-second; Molly Merrill-Goreville, third; Mia Wills-Benton, fourth; Alli Lammers-Centralia, fifth; and Aila Laird-Salem, sixth. 4x200 Meter Relay : Marion-first (Greer, Stearns, Kelly and Williams) in 1:49.83; Murphysboro-second; Herrin-third; Benton-fourth; Olney-fifth; and Massac County-sixth.

: Marion-first (Greer, Stearns, Kelly and Williams) in 1:49.83; Murphysboro-second; Herrin-third; Benton-fourth; Olney-fifth; and Massac County-sixth. 400 Meter Dash : Tiara Johnson-Mount Vernon, first (62.33 seconds); Finley Puricelli-Salem, second; Jazmeen Ankrom-Marion, third; Danielle Clodfelter-Olney, fourth; Azlynn Keller-Centralia, fifth; Tarrah Sneddon-Mount Vernon, sixth.

: Tiara Johnson-Mount Vernon, first (62.33 seconds); Finley Puricelli-Salem, second; Jazmeen Ankrom-Marion, third; Danielle Clodfelter-Olney, fourth; Azlynn Keller-Centralia, fifth; Tarrah Sneddon-Mount Vernon, sixth. 300 Meter Hurdles : Macie Tosh-Goreville, first (49.90 seconds); Brenna Stearns-Marion, second; Ava Greiner-Herrin, third; Sydney Maynor-Murphysboro, fourth; Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, fifth; and Lily Harris-Marion, sixth.

: Macie Tosh-Goreville, first (49.90 seconds); Brenna Stearns-Marion, second; Ava Greiner-Herrin, third; Sydney Maynor-Murphysboro, fourth; Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, fifth; and Lily Harris-Marion, sixth. 1600 Meter Run : Molly Merrill-Goreville, first (5:49.79); Ellary Blakey-Herrin, second; Raelyn Dearing-Centralia, third; Maci Thorsen-Salem, fourth; Dazey Musgrave-Mount Vernon, fifth; and Aila Laird-Salem, sixth.

: Molly Merrill-Goreville, first (5:49.79); Ellary Blakey-Herrin, second; Raelyn Dearing-Centralia, third; Maci Thorsen-Salem, fourth; Dazey Musgrave-Mount Vernon, fifth; and Aila Laird-Salem, sixth. 200 Meter Dash : Kamaree Pollard-Mount Vernon, first (25.86 seconds); Karli Mann-Herrin, second; Kaydence Kelly-Marion, third; Arista Hill-Johnston City, fourth; Isa Greer-Marion, fifth; and Nahla Williams-Cairo, sixth.

: Kamaree Pollard-Mount Vernon, first (25.86 seconds); Karli Mann-Herrin, second; Kaydence Kelly-Marion, third; Arista Hill-Johnston City, fourth; Isa Greer-Marion, fifth; and Nahla Williams-Cairo, sixth. 4x400 Meter Relay: Olney-first (Clodfelter, Travis, Thomas, and David) in 4:20.38; Murphysboro-second; Salem-third; Marion-fourth; Herrin-fifth; and Mount Vernon-sixth.