Girls Track | Marion wins South Seven title for first time in school history

MOUNT VERNON — Marion went home as South Seven Conference champions for the first time in school history at Mount Vernon Township High School on Tuesday.
“It’s crazy,” said Marion coach Mykel Gary. “Our program has had a lot of ups and downs this season with COVID-19 on top of everything. When I tell you these girls have worked so hard to stay together and come together, work as a team and be a team; I’m speechless.”
Marion’s 143 points at the end of the evening made the scores look like a landslide. Belleville Althoff ended up taking second with 106 points, followed by Cahokia (103), Centralia (99), Carbondale (80) and Mount Vernon (16).
“I started here three years ago and ever since then I knew we could do big things,” said Gary. “It’s amazing to me that they’ve never won before, so now I can see them finally have their goals come through and hard work pay off.”
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the field events after Briley Engram (4-10) took first place in the high jump and Lily Harris cleared 8-feet to place first in the pole vault.
Next up for Marion was Maryiah Mennicucci, who placed first in the discus event after clearing 114-07 on her first attempt. Mennicucci then rallied disc throws of 113-08, 100-10 and 99-03 before dominating the shot put event with a heave of 36-11 on her fourth attempt to take first as well.
Marion’s only first place finish in the track events came in the 4 x 200 meter relay with a time of 152.18. Gary knew his team had the point advantage early but knew there was plenty of time for teams to make a push.
“It wasn’t until the 300 hurdles that we checked the live feed and were up by 25 points,” said Gary. “We knew that if we could keep that lead then we got it.”
While Centralia trailed Marion in second place through the majority of the events, Belleville Althoff was making strides with Alaina Lester and Eris Nelson. Lester, a freshman, took first in the 100 meter dash (12.35) and 200 meter dash (25.98).
Lester was followed up by her Crusader teammate Nelson, who competed in the 800 and 1600 meter runs with talents such as Carbondale’s Madeline Prideaux. The sophomore runner ended up outpacing the senior in both events; taking first in the 800 meter (2:30.09) and 1600 mile with a blazing time of 5:28.79.
Cahokia’s Vashanti Reynolds led the Lady Comanches with first place times in the 100 meter hurdles (15.35) and 300 meter hurdles (49.41). The senior's ability to never break stride helped lift her team in the final push.
Next up for Class 2A track athletes are IHSA sectionals at Salem on June 3. Gary believes that Marion has athletes talented enough to advance.
“As of right now, we’ve got some girls that can make it in and some girls that are close,” said Gary. “This was our big goal for this year but the work is not over yet; we have one more goal to make it to state.”
