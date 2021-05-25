Girls Track | Marion wins South Seven title for first time in school history

MOUNT VERNON — Marion went home as South Seven Conference champions for the first time in school history at Mount Vernon Township High School on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy,” said Marion coach Mykel Gary. “Our program has had a lot of ups and downs this season with COVID-19 on top of everything. When I tell you these girls have worked so hard to stay together and come together, work as a team and be a team; I’m speechless.”

Marion’s 143 points at the end of the evening made the scores look like a landslide. Belleville Althoff ended up taking second with 106 points, followed by Cahokia (103), Centralia (99), Carbondale (80) and Mount Vernon (16).

“I started here three years ago and ever since then I knew we could do big things,” said Gary. “It’s amazing to me that they’ve never won before, so now I can see them finally have their goals come through and hard work pay off.”

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the field events after Briley Engram (4-10) took first place in the high jump and Lily Harris cleared 8-feet to place first in the pole vault.