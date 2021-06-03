Girls Track | Mascoutah wins sectional, others punch state tickets

Sophomore Madisyn Swope is also heading to state for the Terriers after placing second in the disc throw (101-20) and second in the shot put (35-10).

“The girls performed very well,” said Carbondale coach Stephen Arvanis. “We had five personal bests throughout the day and qualified for state in three events. It was pretty amazing the way these girls came out to compete in June.”

Marion junior Maryiah Menicucci tossed a first-place distance of 39-feet in the shot put to qualify for state. Joining her will be the Wildcats’ 4x200-Meter Relay team of Olivia Hartwell, Kaydence Kelly, Bailey Williams and Janae Maxwell that placed first with a time of 1:48.02.

Maxwell also qualified for state with a second place finish in the 100-Meter Dash at 12.76.

Centralia’s Kylie Gormann, a junior, made her South Seven school proud with a first place triple jump of 11.21 meters. Gormann also qualified in the long jump with a second place finish of 5.47 meters. She was competing with Columbia sophomore Abby Venhaus, who enjoyed a personal best day with first place finishes in the long jump (5.50 meters), 200-Meter Dash (26.10) and 100-Meter Dash (12.72).