Girls Track | Mascoutah wins sectional, others punch state tickets

SALEM — It was a dominant showing for Mascoutah at the IHSA Class 2A Girls Sectional track meet Thursday at Jim Finks Field.
The Indians won five of 18 events with two runner-ups to cap off a 140 point victory that surpassed Cahokia in second by 62 points. It started in the field events with PR’s from Katrina Schneider (3.35m) and Olivia Lee (2.28m) in the pole vault to finish 1-2, while Elizabeth Woodruff took first in the disc throw with a heave of 114-7 feet for the Comanches.
Mascoutah then placed first in the 4x800-Meter Relay (10:12.68), 4x400-Meter Relay (4:15.29) and 400-Meter Dash, compliments of Jayda Williams’ time of 59.80. The Indians also took second in the 4x100-Meter Relay (50.85) and the 4x100-Meter Relay (1:49.76).
Anchoring Cahokia’s second place finish was Vashanti Edwards’ state qualifying times in the 100-Meter Hurdles (15:89) and 300-Meter Hurdles (47:43). Edwards then joined the Comanches’ first place 4x100-Meter Relay (50.59) and second place 4x400-Meter Relay (4:16.81) to qualify in both events. Freshman Keymora Hayes also qualified after finishing second in the 200-Meter Dash (26.58).
Fellow South Seven schools, Carbondale and Marion, both earned state qualifiers. The Terriers' 4x800-Meter Relay team of Kara Holub, Madeline Prideaux, Anna Schurz and Olivia Buffington finished second with a time of 10:15.31 that shaved 1:00.68 off their previous best.
Sophomore Madisyn Swope is also heading to state for the Terriers after placing second in the disc throw (101-20) and second in the shot put (35-10).
“The girls performed very well,” said Carbondale coach Stephen Arvanis. “We had five personal bests throughout the day and qualified for state in three events. It was pretty amazing the way these girls came out to compete in June.”
Marion junior Maryiah Menicucci tossed a first-place distance of 39-feet in the shot put to qualify for state. Joining her will be the Wildcats’ 4x200-Meter Relay team of Olivia Hartwell, Kaydence Kelly, Bailey Williams and Janae Maxwell that placed first with a time of 1:48.02.
Maxwell also qualified for state with a second place finish in the 100-Meter Dash at 12.76.
Centralia’s Kylie Gormann, a junior, made her South Seven school proud with a first place triple jump of 11.21 meters. Gormann also qualified in the long jump with a second place finish of 5.47 meters. She was competing with Columbia sophomore Abby Venhaus, who enjoyed a personal best day with first place finishes in the long jump (5.50 meters), 200-Meter Dash (26.10) and 100-Meter Dash (12.72).
Herrin freshman Karli Mann also punched her ticket for state with a second-place finish in the triple jump. Her leap of 10.47 meters was just behind Gormann, who also qualified for state as a freshman.
The best head-to-head battle came between Massac County senior Ansley Bailey and Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Brodie Denny. Both head to state after Bailey edged out Denny for first in the 800-Meter Run with a time of 2:20.38.
Bailey also advanced to state with a second-place time of 101.60 in the 400-Meter Dash.
“State will have a different mindset than today,” said Bailey. “I have to go out a lot faster than I did today with a much more positive attitude and if I stick with those two things I think I’ll be fine."
Denny mentioned Bailey as her mentor after placing first in the 1600-Meter Run (5:33.38) and second in the 800 a couple seconds behind Bailey at 2:22.34. Denny appreciates having her father and coach, Matt Denny, there to keep her motivated.
“Sometimes it gets frustrating,” said Denny, “but at the end of the day he pushes me to be the best that I can be. He’s my number one supporter and somebody that has pushed me harder than anyone.”
Next stop for the state qualifiers is Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
