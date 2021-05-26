Girls Track | Murphysboro ends drought with SIRR Ohio title

Aside from Finch, the Red Devils’ only other individual champion was India Harris in the shot put with a throw of 33-4 ½. But they sprinkled in a spate of seconds and thirds in other events, enabling them to overtake the host school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herrin used the excellence of Karli Mann to build its early lead. She won the long jump with an effort of 16-3 ½, then captured the triple jump at 34-5 ½. Mann also tacked on a second place showing in the pole vault behind Harrisburg’s Alaina Stone.

The big storylines before the meet concerned a rainy forecast and the prospect that Massac County senior Ansley Bailey might try to run the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200. While the rain left in time to run the meet on schedule, Bailey wasn’t able to complete the fourth leg of her potential quadruple win.

Patriots coach Zach Miller said a lack of recovery time between the 400 and 1600 was the prime reason.

“I’m a little disappointed, but it was the smart decision,” Bailey said of dropping out of the 1600. “After the 400, I had nothing left in me.”

Bailey dug deep to win the 400, clocking a 1:00.40 to beat Mann by nearly two seconds. Bailey also cruised to a victory in the 3200 at 13:44.30, pulling away from Murphysboro’s Kayden Gilmore around the final turn, and took the 800 in 2:32.70.