Girls Track | Murphysboro ends drought with SIRR Ohio title

HERRIN — How long has it been since Murphysboro won the SIRR Ohio girls track and field championship?
“We had one kid who was an infant the last time they won the title,” said coach Rob Kirk.
The 18-year drought ended Wednesday when the Red Devils erased an early 18-point deficit and outpointed Herrin 138-125, using superior depth in the running events.
De’aja Finch paced Murphysboro by dominating the sprints. She won the 100 in 13.10 and the 200 in 28.20 while running the anchor leg on first place teams in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Finch and teammate Maci Uffleman clinched the team title in the 200, the next-to-last event, by going 1-2.
When the Red Devils were announced as the team champion, they jumped up and down and yelled, then took a victory lap around the track with the team trophy. That lap was cut down to about three-quarters of one because some of the athletes opted for a slow stroll in the late afternoon heat.
It was about the only time Murphysboro hit the brakes.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” said Kirk. “I tell them that they don’t run for me or the other coaches. They run for the girl beside them. When you have a unified goal, that makes a big difference. Today proves that track is a team sport.”
Aside from Finch, the Red Devils’ only other individual champion was India Harris in the shot put with a throw of 33-4 ½. But they sprinkled in a spate of seconds and thirds in other events, enabling them to overtake the host school.
Herrin used the excellence of Karli Mann to build its early lead. She won the long jump with an effort of 16-3 ½, then captured the triple jump at 34-5 ½. Mann also tacked on a second place showing in the pole vault behind Harrisburg’s Alaina Stone.
The big storylines before the meet concerned a rainy forecast and the prospect that Massac County senior Ansley Bailey might try to run the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200. While the rain left in time to run the meet on schedule, Bailey wasn’t able to complete the fourth leg of her potential quadruple win.
Patriots coach Zach Miller said a lack of recovery time between the 400 and 1600 was the prime reason.
“I’m a little disappointed, but it was the smart decision,” Bailey said of dropping out of the 1600. “After the 400, I had nothing left in me.”
Bailey dug deep to win the 400, clocking a 1:00.40 to beat Mann by nearly two seconds. Bailey also cruised to a victory in the 3200 at 13:44.30, pulling away from Murphysboro’s Kayden Gilmore around the final turn, and took the 800 in 2:32.70.
In a normal school year, Bailey might be going into the track postseason hunting a second state title. She cruised to a sectional title in Class 1A cross country and was running at an elite level. The SIU-bound Bailey is hoping the prospect of a state title next month will drive her to her best times.
“It’s so exciting,” she said. “I’ve worked harder on these events for this postseason because I know the times are going to drop when I go against the best runners.”
Bailey and everyone else from Wednesday’s meet are heading to Salem on June 3 for a Class 2A sectional.
Kirk and the Red Devils are hoping their team philosophy will be enough to overcome top programs with a more recent tradition of success.
“We’re going to talk about the lineup for next week and try to get it just right,” he said. “Hopefully, we can push Mascoutah.”