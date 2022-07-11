Girls Track | Murphysboro promotes Reinhold to lead program

MURPHYSBORO — Saying that he has a passion for coaching track, William Reinhold was recently hired to take over the head coaching duties of the Murphysboro High School girls track program.

Reinhold steps up from his position as assistant coach the last three seasons for the Red Devils. Former head coach Rob Kirk moves over to the boys' side of the aisle. Both will lend a helping hand with one another's programs. And high school principal, Cody Ellermeyer, will serve as a volunteer coach in the program.

Reinhold is a 2004 graduate of Pinckneyville High School, where he competed for four years in football and track.

After pursuing other work interests, which included helping out with boys and girls track at Sparta in 2016. He earned a degree in biological sciences with a specialty in secondary education from SIUC in 2018.

He was then hired as a one-semester fill-in instructor at Tremont High School near Peoria before locating at Murphysboro in the fall of 2019, where he has taught at the high school the last three years.

"I'd like to think I have developed a good rapport with the girls," Reinhold said. "I'm definitely looking forward to the challenges of being a head coach for the first time. We have a good group of girls returning to the team, including senior All-Conference shot putter India Harris; junior Abigail Cook in the high jump, long jump and triple jump; and sophomore Miah Gilmore in the distance races.

"I think we can be competitive within the Ohio Division of the River to River Conference," Reinhold said. "We finished second to Herrin this past season, and although we're a young team, we're going to be pretty good."

Murphysboro Athletic Director Len Novara said he is excited with the realignment of the coaching staff for track.

"Rob moves over to coach the boys team and William takes over as the girls head coach. Both bring lots of excitement to the teams. I'm looking forward to the future in Red Devils track and field."

Reinhold and his wife, Melissa, have a 3-year-old son, Daniel.