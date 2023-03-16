There may not be a dominant girls track team in The Southern’s coverage area this spring, but there are several who will demand attention.

MARION

Marion High School girls track coach Michelle Tate stopped short of predicting a South Seven Conference championship this spring, but she likes her team’s chances.

“I’m feeling really good about this team,” she said. “We have a few seniors who will lead the way for us and several juniors who will be among our top scorers, too.”

Senior Bailey Williams is back to run the 100 and 200 meters and various sprint relays. She also placed sixth in the state in the long jump last year and is looking to improve upon that finish this year.

Williams was also a member of the 4x100 meter relay team that placed eighth at state.

Other key seniors are Lily Harris, a pole vaulter and hurdler; Caverly Oates, a high jumper and triple jumper; and Briley Engram, a high jumper and sprinter who will compete in the 400 meters and sprint relays.

Cadence Kelly, triple jumper and sprinter, will head up the 13-member junior class.

The sophomores are led by Brenna Stearns, who will compete in hurdles and sprint relays.

“We also have 20 freshmen out for track, which is great,” Tate said. “They may play a role in us winning another conference title.”

Last year, Marion won both the conference and sectional meets.

“If the freshmen perform well, we’re going to be really deep in some events,” said Tate, a second-year head coach who has been with the program for 12 years altogether.

HERRIN

Much like the boys, the Tigers are the favorite to win the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The girls squad, coached by Dusty Mallow and Craig Baumgarte, have won the league championship seven of the last nine years.

“We essentially have our entire team back, so it’s fair to say that we are a pretty experienced group,” Mallow said. “We were good last year and we expect to be good again this year.”

There are only two seniors on the team – Loreal Tucker, one of the best shot putters in the region, who fell just short of state qualification last year, and Ava Greiner, who will compete in sprints and hurdles.

The junior class is where the Tigers shine. Herrin is led by All-Stater Karli Mann – one of the top triple jumpers in Illinois. Mann will compete in a variety of events, including high jump, long jump, 200 meters, 400 meters, and relays.

“A pleasant problem for us is trying to figure out which events to place Karli because she can score in pretty much anything we pick,” Mallow said.

Sophomore distance runner Ellary Blakey, who qualified for state in cross country, figures to score well in the 1600 and 3200 meters.

Junior Kami Ashmore will compete in the pole vault and should contend for state qualification.

Junior Janiya Harrison will run sprints and sprint relays. Fellow junior, Makayla Kerrigan, will run the hurdles, sprints and relays. Junior Piper Price was All-South in cross country and should be a huge factor in distance events much like Blakey. Junior Lexi Pickles is expected to run middle distances such as the 400 and 800.

Sophomore Skylar Yates is expected to score points in the 400 meters.

“Our team goal is always to win the conference first and then try to qualify as many girls as possible for state,” Mallow said. “We should do well this spring.”

CARTERVILLE

The Lions are yet another Williamson County team expected to perform well on the track this spring.

First-year head coach Nancy Adams, who also heads up the cross country girls team, said it will be tough to lose a good sprinter in Alecia Doyle to graduation, but said Carterville’s depth this spring is impressive.

“We have a pretty good senior group in Noah Williams, Maria Williamson, Angelina Levins, and Maya Qureshi,” Adams said. “I think we will do well in sprints and relays.”

Adams is also counting on her middle and long distance groups to shine, too, as led by sophomore Molly Robertson, a state qualifier in cross country.

Lending assistance will be junior Megan Fleege, sophomore Lexi Watts, sophomore Marcela Wood, and freshman Dani Williamson.

“We may struggle some in the field events, but all in all, I think we’re going to be a strong contender in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference. I’m sure everyone in our league will be pretty tough.”

Adams said Carterville opens its outdoor track season March 24 at Carbondale.

“This is a fun group of girls to coach,” she said. “I’m definitely looking forward to the season. If we perform up to our capabilities, I think we can be pretty good.”

MURPHYSBORO

The Red Devils are a young, but talented team led by first-year head coach William Reinhold, who served as an assistant the previous three years.

“We only have one senior on the team – India Harris – and she is a two-time conference champion in the shot put. Of course, we’re hoping she repeats,” Reinhold said.

The top junior on the squad is Abigail Cook, who will compete in the long jump and triple jump.

“Abigail has a lot of up side,” the coach said.

The sophomore group is the strongest group as led by distance runner deluxe, Miah Gilmore, who placed 10th at the state meet in cross country this past fall.

“Miah is a good piece of the puzzle to have back this year,” Reinhold said. “She will run the 800 and sometimes the 1600 and 3200 races, as well as the distance relays.”

Sophomore Hannah Rice is expected to score points in the shot and disc. Sophomore Macie Meckfessel will run the 400 and 800 meter races.

“We finished second to Herrin at the conference meet last year and I would like to think we can be competitive with them again this year,” Reinhold said. “We won the conference meet two years ago. Hopefully, we can have a solid spring and qualify some of our girls for the state meet. The girls are pretty excited about this season. There’s been quite a buzz around the school.”

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats are led by Mike Eudy, who has coached track for 30 years, including the last 17 as head coach at A-J.

“We don’t have as many numbers as I would like (19), but what we have is pretty good,” he said. “Our strength will be in the distance events, for sure, so we’re going to have to find a way to pick up some points in the sprints and field events.”

Brodie Denny is the team’s senior leader. She is the school’s all-time record holder in three events – 800, 1600, and 3200. She is also an All-Stater in cross country.

“Brodie is a good team leader. I expect her to have another solid season on the track,” Eudy said.

Senior Kaylee Stover is also expected to provide some points in the field events.

The underclassman group – eight freshmen and three sophomores – is headed up by sophomore Zoe Jones, who will compete in distance races and relays. Her freshman twin sisters – Reece and Raegan – also figure into the mix when it comes to middle and long distances.

And the same can be said for freshman Kenzi Miller.

“Everyone can’t run the 1600 and 3200, so we are still trying to sort things out and see who can run other events,” Eudy said.

One of the smallest 2A schools in the state, A-J hopes to push Nashville, Carterville and others for a conference championship on the Mississippi side of the River-to-River Conference.

“I think we can be pretty good,” Eudy said. “We’ll see how things play out.”