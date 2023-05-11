MASCOUTAH – The host Mascoutah Indians walked away with the Class 2A sectional team championship in girls track Thursday, totaling 97 points. Waterloo was runner-up with 69 points.

Marion was third with 61 points followed by Herrin (48), Freeburg (41), Mount Vernon (40), Columbia (38), Murphysboro (26), Anna-Jonesboro (24), Centralia (23), Carterville (22), Benton (20), Harrisburg (18), Salem (15), Carbondale (9), Massac County (4), and Mount Carmel (3).

Several local girls enjoyed big days individually. Their reward was state qualification next week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Mount Vernon sophomore Kamaree Pollard could probably boast the best day, qualifying for state in four different events. She was first in the 100 meters; 4 x 100 meter relay; and 4 x 200 meter relay, while also placing fourth and qualifying in the triple jump.

“My goal was to qualify in all four events,” she said. “I was kind of hoping for a better triple jump, but I was so tired from all the running and the rain. At least I qualified for state.”

Pollard said she thoroughly enjoys coming from behind to catch runners ahead of her in the sprint relays.

“When I see someone in front of me, I just imagine myself beating them and push myself as hard as I can to whoop ‘em.”

Pollard said she can’t wait to compete at state.

“I just want to do my best in my events,” she said. “Hopefully, I will do well. If not, I have two more years.”

Carterville’s Molly Robertson qualified for state for the first time. The sophomore placed first in the 3200 meter run and fell shy of qualifying for state in the 1600.

“I had a good day today,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to win because I really haven’t been training for that race as long, so it was a pretty big surprise for me.”

Robertson said she tried to pace herself and started her kick at just the right time to hold off her opponents.

"I’ve never been to state before, so I can’t wait to see what it’s like.”

Lions head coach Nancy Adams was impressed.

“Molly was like our whole team today,” Adams gushed. “She rocked both of her races today. We were kind of thinking the mile might be her best event, but switched over to the two mile (3200 meters) near the end of the season. And she rose to the challenge.

“I think she’s got more in her tank than she even realizes,” Adams continued. “I can’t wait to see what she can do at state.”

Others from our region who brought home first-place finishes were: Anna-Jonesboro’s Brodie Denny in the 1600 meters; Murphysboro’s India Harris in the shot put; Kaylee King of Harrisburg in the discus; and the Anna-Jonesboro 4 x 800 meter relay.

A-J head coach Matt Denny said he was pleased that his daughter, Brodie, and 4 x 800 relay team qualified for state.

“With the way we had been running, we expected to qualify,” he said. “We knocked another five seconds off in our relay, so we’re going in the right direction with that. It’s a school record again. We’re in a good spot. If we keep going, we should have a good shot to medal. And hopefully, Brodie will have enough gas to medal in the mile.”

Grabbing a pair of seconds was Herrin’s Karli Mann in the triple jump and 200 meter dash. Teammate Loreal Tucker was second in both the shot and disc. Ellary Blakey of the Tigers was also second in the 800 meters.

“We had a good day,” said Herrin head coach Dusty Mallow. “We qualified almost everybody we thought we could.”

Mallow said he is hopeful his state qualifiers will show well at Charleston.

“You’ve just got to go up there and give it your best,” he said. “Karli’s brought home hardware every time she’s gone up, so I have no reason to expect otherwise this time.”

Lily Harris of Marion was second in the pole vault. Teammate Brenna Stearns was second in the 300 meter hurdles.

Gabby Shires of Harrisburg was second in the 100 meter hurdles.

Other state qualifiers included Bailey Williams of Marion (third) in the long jump; McCayla Rowatt of Marion (third) in the pole vault; Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro in both the 1600 and 3200 meters; and Marion’s 4 x 100 (Stearns, Greer, Kelly and Williams) and 4 x 200 meter relay (Ankrom, Greer, Kelly and Williams) groups. Both placed third.

Following is a breakdown the results of Thursday’s Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional girls track meet. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the state meet next week. Anyone who placed lower, but met the minimum state qualifying time, distance or height also qualified. Those who qualified for state are marked in bold lettering.

Shot Put: India Harris-Murphysboro, first (35 feet, 0.25 inches); Loreal Tucker-Herrin, second (34 feet, 3.50 inches); Makensie Pearson-Centralia, third (33 feet, 6 inches); Elise Coakley-Massac County, fourth (33 feet, 1.75 inches); Molly Walker-Salem, fifth (32 feet, 5.50 inches); and Mya McGee-Centralia, sixth (31 feet, 4.75 inches).

Discus Throw: Kaylee King-Harrisburg, first (110 feet, 3 inches); Loreal Tucker-Herrin, second (104 feet, 7 inches); Isabelle Gregson-Waterloo, third (100 feet, 8 inches); Makensie Pearson-Centralia, fourth (100 feet, 1 inch); Sofia Wallace-Marion, fifth (99 feet, 8 inches); and Alaina Maurer-Mount Vernon, sixth (96 feet, 10 inches).

High Jump: Molly Grohmann-Waterloo, first (5 feet, 4.5 inches); Ella McDonnell-Mascoutah, second (5 feet); Annelise Beck-Mascoutah, third (5 feet); Finlay Puricelli-Salem, fourth (4 feet, 10.5 inches); Eden Wankel-Mount Carmel, fifth (4 feet, 10.5 inches); Briley Engram-Marion, sixth (4 feet, 8.75 inches).

Long Jump: Abby Venhaus-Columbia, first (18 feet, 5 inches); Ellie Lowe-Mascoutah, second (17 feet, 2.75 inches); Bailey Williams-Marion, third (17 feet, 0.75 inches); Gemma Kinkade-Benton, fourth (16 feet, 11.25 inches); Grace Trentman-Freeburg, fifth (16 feet, 8.50 inches); Hope Keely-Mascoutah, sixth (16 feet, 7.75 inches).

Triple Jump: Abby Venhaus-Columbia, first (37 feet, 11.50 inches); Karli Mann-Herrin, second (37 feet, 7.75 inches); Annelise Beck-Mascoutah, third (35 feet, 7.75 inches); Kamaree Pollard-Mount Vernon, fourth (35 feet, 6.75 inches); Jazmyn Harmon-Freeburg, fifth (34 feet, 9.75 inches); Ella McDonnell-Mascoutah, sixth (34 feet, 9.50 inches).

Pole Vault: Katie Schneider-Mascoutah, first (12 feet, 2.5 inches); Lily Harris-Marion, second (9 feet, 9 inches); McCayla Rowatt-Marion, third (9 feet, 9 inches); Maria Williamson-Carterville, fourth (8 feet, 3.25 inches); Isabelle Uptergrove-Mascoutah, fifth (7 feet, 9.25 inches); and Gracie Morgan-Centralia, sixth (7 feet, 3.25 inches).

100 Meter Dash: Kamaree Pollard-Mount Vernon, first (12.69 seconds); Abby Venhaus-Columbia, second (12.76 seconds); Gemma Kinkade-Benton, third (13.03 seconds); Jamison Love-Mascoutah, fourth (13.13 seconds); Jenna Wagner-Centralia, fifth (13.32 seconds); Grace Trentman-Freeburg, sixth (13.34 seconds).

200 Meter Dash: Abby Venhaus-Columbia, first (25.79 seconds); Karli Mann-Herrin, second (26.66 seconds); Kaydence Kelly-Marion, third (26.77 seconds); Gemma Kinkade-Benton, fourth (27.17 seconds); Ellie Lowe-Mascoutah, fifth (27.25 seconds); and Zaria Strowder-Centralia, sixth (27.89 seconds).

400 Meter Dash: Jazmyn Harmon-Freeburg, first (60.53 seconds); Finlay Puricelli-Salem, second (61.06 seconds); Kristin Smith-Waterloo, third (61.19 seconds); Olivia Moyers-Benton, fourth (63.55 seconds); Abril Santano-Carbondale, fifth (64.61 seconds); and Natalie Drain-Mascoutah, sixth (65.12 seconds).

800 Meter Run: Mariah Creamer-Mascoutah, first (2:25.35); Ellary Blakey-Herrin, second (2:25.67); Norah Kettler-Waterloo, third (2:29.52); Olivia Buffington-Carbondale, fourth (2:30.48); Dani Williamson-Carterville, fifth (2:32.65); and Aila Laird-Salem, sixth (2:34.35).

1600 Meter Run: Brodie Denny-Anna-Jonesboro, first ((5:15.84); Angelynn Kanyuck-Waterloo, second (5:23.52); Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro, third (5:24.52); Molly Robertson-Carterville, fourth (5:31.68); Danielle Mudd-Waterloo, fifth (5:45.27); and Zoe Jones-Anna-Jonesboro, sixth (5:54.11).

3200 Meter Run: Molly Robertson-Carterville, first (11:43.82); Cameron Crump-Waterloo, second (11:44.54); Miah Gilmore-Murphysboro, third (11:57.09); Kara Odum-Marion, fourth; (12:29.35); Raegan Jones-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth (12:54.87); and Kamryn Rader-Waterloo, sixth (13:06.98).

100 Meter Hurdles: AnnMarie Trentman-Freeburg, first (16.38 seconds); Gabby Shires-Harrisburg, second (16.44 seconds); Brenna Stearns-Marion, third (16.85 seconds); Tarrah Sneddon-Mount Vernon, fourth (17.65 seconds); Ava Vasicek-Carterville, fifth (17.74 seconds); Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, sixth (17.85 seconds).

300 Meter Hurdles: Jamison Love-Mascoutah, first (46.08 seconds); Brenna Stearns-Marion, second (47.41 seconds); Molly Grohmann-Waterloo, third (48.03 seconds); AnnMarie Trentman-Freeburg, fourth (48.32 seconds); Ava Greiner-Herrin, fifth (49.35 seconds); and Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, sixth (49.42 seconds).

4 x 100 Meter Relay: Mount Vernon-first in 49.64 seconds (Johnson, Sneddon, Dixon and Pollard); Mascoutah-second in 49.80 seconds (Lowe, Love, Athy, and Schneider); Marion-third in 50.36 seconds (Stearns, Greer, Kelly and Williams); Centralia-fourth in 51.00 seconds (Wagner, Keeler, Keller and Strowder); Carbondale-fifth in 51.09 seconds (Miller, Hampton, Adams and Penn); and Salem-sixth in 52.21 seconds (Puricelli, Jarrett, Alli and Robinson).

4 x 200 Meter Relay: Mount Vernon-first in 1:45.49 (Dixon, Johnson, Delatore and Pollard); Mascoutah-second in 1:46.26 (Lowe, Love, Waddell, and Schneider); Marion-third in 1:48.19 (Ankrom, Greer, Kelly, and Williams); Herrin-fourth in 1:50.16 (Kerrigan, Mann, Pickles and Harrison); Freeburg-fifth in 1:50.65 (Trentman, Rowden, Trentman, and Geluck); Carbondale-sixth in 1:50.70 (Miller, Hamilton, Adams and Penn).

4 x 400 Meter Relay: Freeburg-first in 4:08.44 (Trentman, Harmon, Trentman, Geluck); Waterloo-second in 4:11.23 (Smith, Thorsten, Espenschied, Grohmann); Mascoutah-third in 4:12.28 (Drain, Creamer, Maschhoff, and Kimmie); Murphysboro-fourth in 4:27.72 (Gilmore, Maynor, Meckfessel, and Guthman); Marion-fifth in 4:28.31 (Odum, Harris, Stearns and Ankrom); and Anna-Jonesboro-sixth in 4:34.21 (Jones, Jones, Miller and Denny).

4 x 800 Meter Relay: Anna-Jonesboro-first in 9:50.29 (Jones, Jones, Miller, and Denny); Waterloo-second in 9:56.41 (Espenschied, Mudd, Rau, Kanyuck); Mascoutah-third in 10:01.88 (Kimmie, Creamer, Maschhoff, and Drain); Centralia-fourth in 11:06.84 (Lammers, Dearing, Amason and Luna); Herrin-fifth in 11:39.61 (Price, Gomes, Pickles and Ashmore); and Mount Vernon-sixth in 11:40.86 (Musgrave, Hodge, Pigg, and Newell).