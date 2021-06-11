Girls Track | Terriers' Swope places in two events

CHARLESTON — Carbondale sophomore Madyson Swope finished fourth in the shot put and eighth in the discus Friday at the Class 2A state track and field meet at O’Brien Field.

Swope’s heave of 38-6 in the shot edged Marion sophomore Mariyah Menicucci by an inch for fourth. Swope followed in the discus by tossing it 116-9 to give the Terriers all eight points they managed.

The only other Southern Illinois schools to earn points Friday were Anna-Jonesboro and Herrin with three each. A-J got its points from Brodie Denny, who ran 2:21.84 in the 800 to finish seventh.

Herrin’s points came from freshman Karli Mann, whose leap of 35-3 in the triple jump was good for seventh.

It was a lean day for area schools aside from those four. Aside from Menicucci, who was seeded sixth, the only other area athlete who was seeded in the top six of her event was Massac County’s Ansley Bailey, who was sixth in the 800. But she finished 14th in her race at 2:26.95.

Cahokia was the highest-scoring South Seven school, managing 17 points to finish in a three-way tie for 16th. Centralia collected 10 points to wind up in a three-way tie for 29th.

Chicago Latin won the team title by scoring 69 points, nine more than Geneseo. Aurora Rosary, Mount Zion and Normal University rounded out the top five.

