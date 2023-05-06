MARION — Bailey Williams is on a mission. The Marion High School senior wants to get back to the state track tournament in multiple events, and she would like to set at least one school record along the way.

A key performer on a Wildcats squad that has won more than its share of meets this spring, Williams is a long jumper, competes in the 100-meter dash and runs the anchor legs on the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays.

Williams said long jump is her best event. She already holds the school record in indoor meets at 17 feet, 4 inches. She is now seeking to own the record at outdoors meets. She is presently seeded second in the upcoming sectional at Mascoutah and fifth statewide.

The top two in each event automatically advance to state from the sectional.

Marion assistant coach Krysten Whitehead holds the current record at 18 feet, 1/2 inch, set in 2012. Williams, who placed sixth at state last year in the event, has leapt as far as 17 feet, 10 inches to date.

“I’m getting pretty close. I’m hoping I can break the record at sectional,” Williams said.

Williams’ best time in the 100 meters is 12.7 seconds. She has been clocked in the 12.8 range this year. She is presently ranked seventh at sectional in the 100 meters. The senior said the competition will be pretty fierce in that event and it is not her strongest event.

Marion coach Michelle Tate said Williams has been a reliable athlete on the track in her four years.

“Bailey has been a huge part of the track program,” Tate said. “The last couple of years, she has really turned it on. She is a big part of our relays and was All-State in the long jump. She is definitely an important part of our team’s success.”

Tate said Williams has been an exemplary teammate, as well.

“Bailey has taken a lot of our freshmen under her wing this spring, in particular those girls who compete in the long jump with her and also in the relays,” Tate said. “She has done a really good job of showing them the ropes and being a good role model for them.”

Williams said she is excited about the spring relays at the sectional.

“Our 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay teams have a pretty good shot at qualifying for state,” she said. “We are currently seeded third in both.”

Making up the 4 x 100 relay group are Williams, Kaydence Kelly, Brenna Stearns, and Isa Greer. Making up the 4 x 200 relay are Williams, Kelly, Jazmeen Akron, and Greer.

Williams is a two-sport standout. She was also an accomplished volleyball player for a Wildcats team that won the South Seven Conference and captured a regional title this past season.

“I loved playing volleyball, but it was more nerve-wracking for me,” Williams said. “You never knew what kind of an outcome you might get because you had to rely on what your teammates did. In track, it’s more individual. You know what events you are participating in and it’s up to you to perform. And it’s nice to have your teammates cheering for you, too.”

An honors student, Williams is active within her school with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Unified Cats, which is working with special needs students.

Williams has committed to run track at McKendree University this fall.

“I had other options, but I believe this is the best fit for me,” she said. “I’m excited about the opportunity and the challenges that lie ahead.”

Williams said she will miss her teammates at MHS.

“We’ve grown so close like a family,” she said. “I will miss my coaches, too. I’ve really enjoyed competing in high school athletics.”

Williams plans to pursue a degree in exercise science and may later specialize in physical therapy.