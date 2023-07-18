Benton native Bryce Doughty is the new Southern Illinois Golf Association (SIGA) men’s champion following a pair of under-par rounds this past weekend at Green Hills Golf Club in Mount Vernon.

This year marked the 99th annual event. The former John A. Logan College standout turned in rounds of 69 (two-under-par) both Saturday and Sunday to finish at 138, or four under for the tournament.

He was two strokes better (140) than runner-up, Bryan Warren, representing McLeansboro Golf Club. Doughty carded five birdies and three bogeys Sunday on the heels of three birdies and one bogey the day before.

Brandon Bullard of Green Hills was third at 141 (70, 71). Fabian Oechsle of Bogey Hills Country Club, Kyler Spencer of Nashville Golf Course and Jarrett James tied for fourth at 142.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: JJ Reidelberger, Matt Helfley, Aaron Jones, and Aaron Coon.

“I honestly couldn’t tell you what my best finish has been in this tournament before this weekend because I haven’t played here since I was in college,” Doughty said following his victory.

“Winning this tournament means a lot to me,” he said. “There were several college guys here and some really good local players, so to show them I can still compete at a high level and shoot under par on what was a tough-playing course this week… it means a lot.”

Doughty said winning allows him to compete in the state-run amateur meet next year.

“This is also a good tune-up for the Gold Cup next week at Benton.”

Doughty said he is “honored” to have his name added to the list of SIGA champions that includes Bob Goalby, Tom Portner, and Pursie Pipes.