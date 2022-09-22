Boys Golf | Benton, Anna-Jonesboro capture team titles at River-to-River Conference tournament

CARBONDALE — A 'River' runs through it.

Much like a raging river, Benton High School sophomore standout River Stilley enveloped the competition Thursday at the River-to-River Conference boys golf tournament at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, sporting a one-under-par 71 to lead the Rangers to their eighth-straight Ohio Division title.

His score was also the best overall.

Nashville junior Parker Renken captured the individual title in the Mississippi Division with a two-over-par 74. It was his second straight conference gold medal.

In terms of team titles, Benton was the victor in the Ohio, finishing at 294, or two strokes off the tournament record of 292 set in 2007 by Massac County. The score was, however, one stroke better than the Rangers shot a year ago in winning the league title.

Anna-Jonesboro won the team title on the Mississippi side of the league at 327.

"I just want our team to win. I don't give a darn about the individual awards. In fact, I could care less," said Stilley.

Asked if he took any personal satisfaction in winning the gold medal, the sophomore refused to waver.

"Nope. I'm a team guy all the way. Our goal is to win the state championship on October 8th. If we don't and one of us wins the individual title, it won't mean anything to us. If we win the team title and one of us also wins an individual title, that's just an added bonus."

The Rangers have shot as low as 269 this season - that coming earlier this fall at the Massac County Invitational.

Head coach Reggie Norman said winning the conference meet checks off the first of four boxes for the Rangers.

"Our goal each year is to win the conference meet, as well as regional, sectional and state titles," he said. "I thought we did OK today considering the conditions. The fairways were firm and it was windy, which made the course tougher to play."

Finishing one stroke back of Stilley was senior Cy Norman, tourney champion each of the last two years, with a 72.

Norman said Stilley and his son, Cy, are the team leaders. As they go, the Rangers go.

"We all count on them to play well," he said. "But on any given day, any of our kids can play well enough to win. This team has a lot of talent."

Kash Cantrell of the Rangers was third overall at 75 and Luke Melvin was fourth at 76. Also placing in the Top 10 to earn All-Conference honors was Jeremiah Kay of Benton, who was sixth with a 79.

Others named All-Conference on the Ohio side were: Ben Herron of West Frankfort (fifth with a 78); Lucas Whittington of West Frankfort (seventh with an 80); Preston Summers of Massac County (eighth with an 81); Grant Wilson of Harrisburg (ninth with an 81); and John Stephenson of Massac County (10th with an 83).

Finishing behind Benton in the team standings were: West Frankfort (336), Massac County (337), Harrisburg (365), Herrin (375) and Murphysboro (389).

On the Mississippi side, Renken was quietly going about his business and won his second title in as many years.

"This one means a lot to me," he said. "I'd like to think I played pretty well. My irons were all working well today and my putting was pretty good. I would grade my day an A-minus. Although I had three birdies, I also had three bogeys and one double bogey."

Renken said he worked hard over the spring and summer to prepare for this fall season at Nashville.

"I was out on the course pretty much every day," he said. "I wanted to get better. Hopefully, winning this tournament will carry over to the postseason. I want to go to state."

Hornets head coach Jason Guest was quite pleased with his junior standout.

"Parker is a tremendously talented kid," Guest said. "To come out here today and defend his championship ... that says a lot about him. He's just such a hard worker and has a great swing. He is much stronger this year than he was last year as a sophomore.

"He is so steady when he's out there playing. His drives are center cut right down the fairway. He's rarely out of position and he's so good around the greens. Just a fine player."

Finishing behind A-J's division-winning 327 team score was Carterville at 341. Nashville placed third overall with a 343. Pinckneyville was fourth at 396 and Du Quoin was fifth at 426.

Wildcats head coach Jim Woodward said he thought the Lions were the team to beat as they have been playing so well as a team leading into the conference tournament.

"There really isn't much difference between Carterville, Nashville and us," he said. "We've all beaten one another this fall. It's just who happens to be playing the best today. That's golf. Today was our day. We played well for us. Last year, we were picked to win it and Nashville ended up winning. This year, Carterville was the top seed and we won it. You just never know."

Woodward added that his assistant coach, Aden Bailey, deserves some credit for the win.

"I can't be everywhere. Aden was doing a fine job of talking our kids through some of those holes. He did a fine job."

Joining Renken on the Mississippi Division All-Conference Team were: Aiden McFadden of Anna-Jonesboro (second at 79), Nick Hannan of A-J (third at 81), Spencer Brown of Carterville (fourth at 81), Connor Dixon of Carterville (fifth at 83), Taj Hodges of A-J (sixth at 83), Landon Travelstead of Pinckneyville (seventh at 84), Landon Brown of A-J (eighth at 84), Hayden Ralls of A-J (ninth at 87) and Jackson Burke of Carterville and Bryson McCleary (10th at 87).