Boys Golf | Benton's Cy Norman verbally commits to UCF

BENTON — One of the best high school golfers in Southern Illinois history has selected his college of choice to continue his career in the sport.

Benton High School senior Cy Norman made a verbal commitment to the University of Central Florida on Monday evening and notified head coach Bryce Wallor and assistant, Cameron Peck, of his decision.

"I had been in communication with their coaches for close to a year now, and then when I made the campus visit on Nov. 19, I was pretty sure that's where I wanted to go," Norman said. "After thinking about it some more since then, I knew it felt right, so I made the call."

A state champion a year ago as a junior and a fifth-place finisher this fall with a plethora of medalist honors to his credit, Norman and teammate, River Stilley, were recently named The Southern's Co-Players of the Year in boys golf.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to play there," Norman said. "UCF is a good Division I program with great facilities and will be joining the Big 12 Conference next year. It is where I want to be."

Reggie Norman, who coaches the Rangers and is Cy's father, said he couldn't be happier with his son's decision.

"I think UCF is a great fit for Cy," Norman said. "Central Florida has a great program and will be joining the Big 12. The competition is great, the facilities are unbelievable. I think he's going to love it there."

Norman added that his son will also get to play on Bermuda grass regularly, which is a dramatic change from the Zoysia grass of Southern Illinois.