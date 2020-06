× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larry Marlow of Johnston City hit his third career hole-in-one on Wednesday, June 18th at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville.

Marlow aced the 113-yard 16th hole, using an 8 iron.

The shot was witnessed by Josh Jeralds, Tyler Bowles and Randy Roberts.

— The Southern

