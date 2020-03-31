COVID-19 puts clubs on the shelf as local golf courses play waiting game

Day was so concerned about the health of co-workers at the course that he told them to stay home if it had to operate. That meant two longtime employees who worked in course maintenance, as well as another man in his mid-30s with a 2-year-old child.

If there was work to do be done, Day was going to do it all.

“My argument was that the medical field has masks and gowns and gloves and they still have people contracting it,” he said. “For us to say we can open and collect monies … we couldn’t do it as far as I’m concerned.

“I didn’t need one of those guys getting this stupid virus, so that’s on me.”

Like every other walk of life, the golf world is struggling to come up with a playbook for coronavirus. There’s an understanding that the utmost caution must be used, yet a certain level of frustration that some states are handling it differently.

Haas mentioned that golfers in the Metro East can’t play on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, yet can drive into Missouri and tee it up at a public course.

“For the people who play here regularly, it’s emotional,” she said. “I suspect many of them are depressed, because they want to play and now they have to work puzzles instead of being with their friends.