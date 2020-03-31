COVID-19 puts clubs on the shelf as local golf courses play waiting game

Monday was a nice day to get out the golf clubs, walk the course and play a round.
Except COVID-19 has put everyone’s bag in storage for an undetermined period, thanks to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s executive order that courses throughout Illinois shut down as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. The order extends through April 7.
The financial impact stands to be vast, according to Sarah Haas, the director of competitions at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville.
“It’s not just the daily revenue,” she said. “It’s the long-term revenue. People would normally buy season passes, and the longer it goes on, the less attractive this option would become for them. Coming out of a wet winter like we had, people want to get out, have the clubs out.”
They actually had a brief reprieve when Pritzker ruled on March 24 that courses could open, provided that all players walked and the clubhouse was closed. But that decree was reversed 48 hours later as golfers around Southern Illinois basked in sunshine and 80-degree temperatures.
One person who didn’t mind Pritzker’s 180 was Michael Day, the Club Pro at Hickory Ridge in Carbondale.
“I understand why the course is closed and why Carbondale is shut down for the most part,” he said. “People are dying every hour on the hour. I can find other places to be concerned about. I love the golf course and the park board, but I think the right decision has been made.”
Day was so concerned about the health of co-workers at the course that he told them to stay home if it had to operate. That meant two longtime employees who worked in course maintenance, as well as another man in his mid-30s with a 2-year-old child.
If there was work to do be done, Day was going to do it all.
“My argument was that the medical field has masks and gowns and gloves and they still have people contracting it,” he said. “For us to say we can open and collect monies … we couldn’t do it as far as I’m concerned.
“I didn’t need one of those guys getting this stupid virus, so that’s on me.”
Like every other walk of life, the golf world is struggling to come up with a playbook for coronavirus. There’s an understanding that the utmost caution must be used, yet a certain level of frustration that some states are handling it differently.
Haas mentioned that golfers in the Metro East can’t play on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, yet can drive into Missouri and tee it up at a public course.
“For the people who play here regularly, it’s emotional,” she said. “I suspect many of them are depressed, because they want to play and now they have to work puzzles instead of being with their friends.
“It’s pretty tough on them, and for us in the business, because we don’t know what to plan for. It feels like we’re spinning our wheels because we don’t know what’s coming next. You don’t know whether to order for the summer.”
The pandemic has also eaten into Haas’ busy spring and summer. Her assignments to officiate the SEC Women’s Championship, an NCAA regional and the NCAA Championship were all quashed when the NCAA canceled all spring sports championships.
Haas was also scheduled to work the U.S. Open in June at Winged Foot, but it might get postponed to August in a couple of weeks when the USGA meets.
Regardless of what decisions are made and how long authorities believe the nation needs to let COVID-19 runs its course, Day is at peace with it.
“It’s the only decision they could make,” he said of shutting down courses.
