Golf | Ciaramitaro weathers the field at SIGA Championship

CARBONDALE – A nearly two-hour rain delay disrupted the final round of the weekend’s 98th Southern Illinois Golf Association Championship on Sunday at Hickory Ridge Golf Center. But, riding the momentum of a sixth-hole eagle, Alex Ciaramitaro shot a 66 (-6) on the final day to leapfrog Bryan Warren and Dan Hagler for the championship with a 10-under for the weekend.

“Early in the round, I was pretty solid. I hadn’t had anything test me yet – a lot of solid shots and some two putts, just some good starting the round pars. On five, I had an eight-footer for par that I made and that was good momentum heading into six,” he recalled. “On six, I had two really good shots to get me to the green in two and had like 20-feet from the fringe. I hit a really good putt and got lucky one time with the read where I hit a little curl and it went in. I threw a little fist pump after that because I knew that was huge for my confidence. It gave me confidence in my putter and green reading throughout the rest of the day.”

Carsen Silliman was consistent, shooting a 69 on both days to move into second place after Warren, who entered the day with a one-stroke lead, and Hagler, who entered tied with Ciaramitaro for second, both shot 75 to fall to third and fourth, respectively.

On the senior circuit, Joseph Malench went the distance, entering the day with a two-stroke lead and expanding it to a four-shot victory.

“I was playing with the guy who was in second place behind me and I led by two going into the day. I was clear of him coming down the end by three or four shots. So it was just don’t do anything stupid,” Malench said. “Unless someone was going to shoot three, four, five under today and catch me – I figured just don’t do anything crazy and keep it down the middle. Mark, who came in second, I was keeping my eye on him more than anything. It was just don’t make that big mistake.

“The tee shots on 15 and 16, if you don’t hit it in the right spot, you can get a big number really quick. I had to hit those good and don’t make any stupid mistakes. I didn’t think anybody, with these conditions, were going to go too low today. If they shoot a 67 or 68, more power to them, but I didn’t think it was out there.”

Ashleigh Reeves took first in the women’s division. James Woodward won the Super Senior Men’s division. Kathleen Duncan took first in a two-player women’s senior division and Kerry Hammond won a two-player women’s net division. Brock Naile took first in the boys’ junior division by two shots and Camryn Luthy won the girls’ junior championship by a shot over Giogia Thoms.

But walking into the clubhouse, it was the rain that was still the talking point. Malench relied on his experience for a strategy to come out of the delay still ready to play.

“I didn’t sit down the whole time. I walked around, talked to guys, but I didn’t sit. In the past, I felt like if I sat during a rain delay, I’d get locked up and tight,” he said. “I made sure I stayed up, walked around a bit and I didn’t get tight. When we went back out, I was fine.”

In addition to the delay, players whose rounds had already started when the deluge came had to go back out and play on, essentially, a different course.

“We were talking about it when we were coming in how much the conditions changed,” Malench said. “It went from hard as a rock out there, evidently hadn’t had much rain and then it poured and we had soft conditions underneath the grass.”

@DerekBSports

Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com

