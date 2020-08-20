Golf | Kokopelli pro Jesse Barge officiated his 20th PGA Championship two weeks ago

Two weeks ago, Jesse Barge officiated his 20th PGA Championship at Harding Park TPC in San Francisco.
If only it were memorable for that milestone.
Instead, Barge’s latest appearance as a rules official in a major golf event will also be remembered for the weirdness that surrounded the event. With no fans allowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the golf course might as well have served as a TV studio.
“It was very different,” said the retired club pro at the Links at Kokopelli in Marion. “You had all the protocols we had to follow because of coronavirus, and the other big thing was no spectators. It changed the whole way we officiated the tournament.”
It might not have been as noticeable to the average TV viewer, but the first major played under pandemic rules led to a series of unusual compromises. For Barge, who also served as a rules analyst during morning TV broadcasts for ESPN and CBS, it also led to extra work before he went out on the course during the afternoon.
Barge’s stint on TV was the first of his illustrious career, which also includes a couple of Ryder Cups and Masters as well as a trip to a European PGA Tour championship.
“It was interesting to see it unfold from the perspective of a TV network,” he said. “We had to be tested by the network every morning. We had our temperatures taken before we could go on air.”
Barge was only needed to spout his rules expertise on camera for about 20 seconds during the second round, when Rickie Fowler attempted to remove a bumblebee from his golf ball. Fowler was being cautious almost to the point of being hilarious about it.
But as Barge explained it, there was a good reason for Fowler’s actions.
“The rules say it’s a loose impediment, but if he moves the golf ball while moving the bumblebee, it’s a penalty stroke,” Barge said. “That’s why he was being so careful.”
After his TV work in the morning, Barge went out on the course to work zones instead of holes. The reason is because the workforce at Harding Park was cut from 33 to 11 by the pandemic.
During a normal PGA Championship, like the 2018 event at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, there’s an official on every hole and at every starting tee. For instance, during the first two days of the event, when players tee off from No. 1 and 10, two officials would be devoted to the tee box.
Two other officials would usually handle scoring and other officials would rove the course in carts. They would be used to time groups and occasionally dole out warnings if they fall behind their pace of play.
For this tournament, Barge and the other officials were all rovers, maneuvering from hole to hole as required. There were no walking officials, as were used for the last five groups in the final two rounds of previous PGAs.
Barge was one of those guys at Bellerive in 2018, and he still remembers the players he officiated in the final round.
“Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland,” he said. “Gary almost holed out at No. 12 and his shot did significant damage to the hole. I called the superintendent and they were ready. Dave Donnelly was trying to get to the 12th green and he couldn’t make it because of the crowds. He finally had to park the cart and walk through to get to the hole to repair it.”
The next time Barge officiates a major championship, he hopes to deal with crowds again.
When Collin Morikawa eagled No. 17 to win his first major title at Harding Park, Barge was right there.
“The only cheering you heard came from a couple of marshals and his group,” Barge said. “You notice when there’s no cheering. That’s part of what makes this so exciting.”
And without guys like Barge, players like Woods and Morikawa couldn’t etch their names in golf history.
