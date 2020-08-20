Golf | Kokopelli pro Jesse Barge officiated his 20th PGA Championship two weeks ago

Barge was only needed to spout his rules expertise on camera for about 20 seconds during the second round, when Rickie Fowler attempted to remove a bumblebee from his golf ball. Fowler was being cautious almost to the point of being hilarious about it.

But as Barge explained it, there was a good reason for Fowler’s actions.

“The rules say it’s a loose impediment, but if he moves the golf ball while moving the bumblebee, it’s a penalty stroke,” Barge said. “That’s why he was being so careful.”

After his TV work in the morning, Barge went out on the course to work zones instead of holes. The reason is because the workforce at Harding Park was cut from 33 to 11 by the pandemic.

During a normal PGA Championship, like the 2018 event at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, there’s an official on every hole and at every starting tee. For instance, during the first two days of the event, when players tee off from No. 1 and 10, two officials would be devoted to the tee box.

Two other officials would usually handle scoring and other officials would rove the course in carts. They would be used to time groups and occasionally dole out warnings if they fall behind their pace of play.