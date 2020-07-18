Golf | SIGA Championship: Fowler, 3 others tied for lead

The PGA was one of the first organizations to get back to action, and the four-month down time between mid-March and this weekend was a long enough lag time to not affect one of the area’s premier amateur events.

While Fowler professed that the heat — temperatures in the low to mid 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees — bothered him as the round progressed, it didn’t affect his play. He didn’t record a bogey until the 14th hole, rattling off birdies on 7, 9 and 11 to bolster his score.

“The course is in great shape; there’s birdies to be had there,” Fowler said. “Today was an easy round of golf. I hit the ball well, I hit most of my greens in regulation. Today, golf was fun. You can shoot the same score and grind it out, but today, golf was decently easy.”

Portner scored five birdies to offset four bogeys. Williams was also up and down, mixing in three bogeys and two birdies in a six-hole stretch before rallying to birdie 16 and 17. Klingelberg bagged four birdies and three bogeys, carding 35s on each nine.

Aaron Coon and Ryan Williams matched par. Brandon Ortega, Aaron Jones, Justin Hemings and Grant Goebel finished at 1-over par 72. Garrett Mott, Matt Hefley and Will Carmickle scored 73s.