Golf | SIGA Championship: Fowler, 3 others tied for lead

WEST FRANKFORT — Like a lot of other people, Michael Fowler’s lived the most unusual four months of his life.
“Golf has just been different,” he said. “I’m an accountant, and we had the tax deadline on July 15 instead of April 15. That was just three days ago. So I had a day or two of practice, and now it’s time to play.”
At least on Saturday, the lack of preparation for the 96th Southern Illinois Golf Championship didn’t bother the Centralia native. The 29-year-old Fowler notched a 1-under par 70, tying three others for the first round lead at Franklin County Country Club.
Tom Portner’s birdie on 18, teamed with Fowler’s bogey, enabled Portner to match his playing partner’s score. Zach Williams and Riley Klingelberg also turned in 70s. Sam Waters did as well, but was disqualified later when it was discovered he signed for a 4 on a hole where he made a 5.
Sunday’s final round has the potential to be wild. Fourteen players are within five shots of the lead, and at a course which added wind to its list of natural defenses during most of the first round, multi-stroke swings from hole to hole wouldn’t be out of the question.
Of course, that competitive golf is being played this weekend is a story in itself. COVID-19 has owned the sports world since March 12, when virtually everything aside from the NFL screeched to a halt at which it’s stayed until recently.
The PGA was one of the first organizations to get back to action, and the four-month down time between mid-March and this weekend was a long enough lag time to not affect one of the area’s premier amateur events.
While Fowler professed that the heat — temperatures in the low to mid 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees — bothered him as the round progressed, it didn’t affect his play. He didn’t record a bogey until the 14th hole, rattling off birdies on 7, 9 and 11 to bolster his score.
“The course is in great shape; there’s birdies to be had there,” Fowler said. “Today was an easy round of golf. I hit the ball well, I hit most of my greens in regulation. Today, golf was fun. You can shoot the same score and grind it out, but today, golf was decently easy.”
Portner scored five birdies to offset four bogeys. Williams was also up and down, mixing in three bogeys and two birdies in a six-hole stretch before rallying to birdie 16 and 17. Klingelberg bagged four birdies and three bogeys, carding 35s on each nine.
Aaron Coon and Ryan Williams matched par. Brandon Ortega, Aaron Jones, Justin Hemings and Grant Goebel finished at 1-over par 72. Garrett Mott, Matt Hefley and Will Carmickle scored 73s.
Mott appeared to be on track to take the lead into Sunday when he cruised around the front nine in 34. But four bogeys on the back nine, including three straight on 14, 15 and 16, put him in a comeback position for Sunday.
David Glass and Mike Castellari each shot even par 71 to tie for the lead in the Seniors’ division, while Bill Hutchison’s 1-over 72 gives him a two-stroke margin in the Super Senior field. River Stilley’s 73 put him three clear of the field in the Junior Boys’ division.
Marion’s Sarah Capel, aiming for her fourth tournament title of the week, and Paige Compardo are tied at 2-over 73 in the Junior Girls’ division. Ashleigh Reeves’ 72 gave him a three-shot advantage in the Women’s field, and Kerry Hammond shot a 78 for a five-stroke lead in the Women’s Net division.
