Local golf courses reopen Friday with some restrictions

“I think you have to be understanding,” said Michael Day, the club pro at Hickory Ridge in Carbondale. “I understand the restaurant part, but I don’t necessarily agree with (closing) the driving range. As big as it is, we can accommodate people and keep social distancing in mind.

“But then again, we are going to adhere to it because it’s what the order said.”

Day estimates that even with increased daylight hours as May creeps towards June, his course might only be able to accommodate eight golfers an hour and perhaps up to 58 in a day. That’s a far cry from an average May day, during which most courses would receive heavy play, especially on weekends.

But he also knows any money Hickory Ridge derives in this situation beats the alternative.

“It will be nice to have some revenue coming in for the Park District and the golf course,” he said. “But you’re still a little apprehensive because safety has to be the primary concern for myself, the staff and the golfers.

“I’m a golfer and I miss the game, just like some of our regulars. The thing is there’s still a very dangerous virus out there. It’s going to be a slow process, and hopefully down the road, we can start getting better numbers.”