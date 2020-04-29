Local golf courses reopen Friday with some restrictions

When golf courses in Illinois reopen on Friday, it won’t be business as usual.
But it will be business, and for that, folks like Franklin County Country Club general manager Curt Lee are happy.
“Even if it rains this weekend, our members are going to be ready to play,” he said Wednesday. “They have missed playing our course. They’re excited.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that courses can return to business comes with numerous stipulations related to social distancing procedures that were put in place in mid-March after the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a screeching halt.
They were in place prior to a ruling that shut courses down on March 26, costing them five weeks’ worth of revenue from greens’ fees, their pro shops, restaurants, cart/pull cart fees and driving ranges.
Courses won’t be able to realize most of their ancillary income in May, either. Cart use is only allowed for players who have a physical handicap. Otherwise, everyone has to walk the course and carry their clubs, unless they own pull carts.
Reservations are only taken online or via telephone, and players are restricted to two-person groupings. Tee times must be 15 minutes apart. Courses aren’t allowed to open their pro shop or clubhouse, and can’t allow players to use driving ranges, chipping greens or putting greens. Restaurants are only open for take-out service.
“I think you have to be understanding,” said Michael Day, the club pro at Hickory Ridge in Carbondale. “I understand the restaurant part, but I don’t necessarily agree with (closing) the driving range. As big as it is, we can accommodate people and keep social distancing in mind.
“But then again, we are going to adhere to it because it’s what the order said.”
Day estimates that even with increased daylight hours as May creeps towards June, his course might only be able to accommodate eight golfers an hour and perhaps up to 58 in a day. That’s a far cry from an average May day, during which most courses would receive heavy play, especially on weekends.
But he also knows any money Hickory Ridge derives in this situation beats the alternative.
“It will be nice to have some revenue coming in for the Park District and the golf course,” he said. “But you’re still a little apprehensive because safety has to be the primary concern for myself, the staff and the golfers.
“I’m a golfer and I miss the game, just like some of our regulars. The thing is there’s still a very dangerous virus out there. It’s going to be a slow process, and hopefully down the road, we can start getting better numbers.”
Pritzker’s cautious approach to managing coronavirus, based on science and numbers, has been a source of frustration for some golfers and course management. Lee noted that several members at his course have been able to play in Missouri, whose government hasn’t been nearly as strict as other states in the Midwest.
However, Lee is eager to open up the West Frankfort track on Friday, when the weatherman is delivering a forecast worthy of a four-hour walk. It’s supposed to be sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
“Our golfers will be there,” he said. “They might have to bring their own beverages and their snacks, and we won’t be able to open the restaurant or have rakes in the bunkers, but we’re looking forward to seeing them again.”
