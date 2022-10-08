Prep Golf | Benton golfers place second at state meet

NORMAL – So close, but yet so far.

The Benton Rangers fell three strokes short of their goal of a first-ever state championship in boys golf Saturday, placing second at Weibring Golf Course in Normal for the second-straight year to Saint Ignatius College Prep - a private, Jesuit Catholic school in downtown Chicago.

The Rangers followed up Saturday's round of 308 with a team score of 298 for a combined score of 606, while St. Ignatius followed up Friday's round of 304 with a 299 for a combined score of 603.

Sophomore River Stilley paced Benton with a third-place overall finish individually over the two days at 144. He shot one-over-par or 72 each day. Senior Cy Norman actually shot under par Saturday with an 18-hole score of 69 to go along with his 77 Friday and placed fifth overall at 144. Kash Cantrell contributed a score of 155 (79, 76) to tie for 26th overall. Nick Melvin checked in with a 161 (80, 81) to tie for 53rd. Luke Melvin finished at 165 (83, 82) for 69th place and Jeremiah Kay chipped in a 169 (86, 83) to place 76th.

There were 90 total golfers following a cut Friday.

"Obviously, the goal every year is to come up here on the second day and have a chance to win the state championship," said Benton head coach Reggie Norman. "And we did. I have no complaints whatsoever. The boys fought hard."

Norman said the Rangers refused to fold when faced with adversity Friday.

"I'm proud of them. Now, are we happy about it? No. Are we in a good spot as a program to not settle for a runner-up finish at state? Yes. That's a good spot to be in as a program."

Asked if he could take solace in being the best public school team in the state in Class 2A, Norman said not so much.

"All it does is fuel us. We hear all the things that are said, but we don't buy into them. We believe that we can win (here) and we believe that at some point we are going to win."

Norman added that he couldn't be happier with the support his team gets from the community of Benton.

"Our administration, the community...everybody supports us, because they know how hard these boys work for a common goal. Our boys don't care about individual things. They care only about team things, and I think people appreciate that."

The younger Norman - Cy - has played his last match as a high school player. He said he was proud of his teammates.

"We fought really hard," he said. "There's not a guy on our team that would say they would go back and try harder because they gave everything they had and I couldn't be any more proud of them. Unfortunately, we fell short like last year."

The senior said St. Ignatius is a solid team and simply outplayed the Rangers.

"They have some strikers. We gave it our best shot."

Stilley felt similarly.

"It's been a fun year," he said. "I think I speak for all of our guys. We just didn't come with what we needed this week. It wasn't for lack of preparation. We just got outplayed. That's a good team. They have six guys who can score and that's what it takes to win."

Stilley said it didn't matter to the Rangers that they lost to a private school - that being the best public school in the state means nothing to the team.

"The golf ball doesn't care who you are and where you come from," he said. "You just have to get it in the hole and we didn't do that as well as they did."

Carbondale's Ian Davis had a subpar day by his standards, shooting a 14-over-par 85 Saturday. That came on the heels of a 76 Friday for a combined two-day total of 161. He finished in a tie for 53rd.

"Ian had a rough day, but had a great high school career," said Terriers head coach Wendell Wheeler. "He actually started off the day well with a birdie on No. 1 and pars on No. 2 and 3, but then he bogeyed No. 4, parried five, and then bogeyed six, seven and eight. He certainly didn't catch many good bounces with his chip shots."

Wheeler said Davis should not focus on Saturday's outing, but rather on a career that included South Seven Conference championships, regional and sectional titles, and a Top 10 state tournament finish.

"Ian has earned his Division I opportunity at Dartmouth next year," Wheeler said. "He has been the model of consistency for our program, all while playing football and achieving a high-level of success academically. He should be proud of what all he has done for us. Today's performance doesn't take away from any of that."

At the Class 1A state meet held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Parker Renken of Nashville placed seventh overall with a two-day total of 152 (76, 76).

Aidan McFadden of Anna-Jonesboro tied for 45th with a two-day total of 165 (82, 83) and Ben Herron of West Frankfort finished 49th at 166 (84, 82).