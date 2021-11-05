Prep Golf | Elise Coakley is The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Golfer of the Year

The story of the Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Golfer of the Year is brought to you by the number three.

Elise Coakley is not only the third sister to play for Massac County, but the program’s third player to be honored as the area’s top performer. Chelsea Harris won the award in 2005 and 2006, while Millie Lawson earned the honor in 2017.

Coakley has a chance to become the first player to three-peat since Nashville’s Shawn Rennegarbe won four in a row from 2010-13. If Coakley improves as much over the next two years as she did from her freshman to sophomore year, she could certainly pull off the trifecta.

Coakley medaled at seven tournaments this year, including the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Regional that saw her erase a five-stroke deficit on the back nine and defeat Anna-Jonesboro’s Marlee Smith on the first playoff hole.

What’s more, Coakley helped the Patriots qualify for the state tournament by finishing in second place at the Waterloo Sectional, overcoming an early triple bogey to card a 75.

“My confidence improved a lot and that goes a long way,” Coakley said.

You know what else goes a long way? The golf ball – when Coakley hits it. You know what else goes a long way these days? Her competitive spirit.

Again, the number three plays a prominent role in illustrating the player she’s become and the player she might be sooner instead of later.

Coakley points to a round she played at the season’s midway point in Cape Girardeau at Dalhousie Golf Club. The Nicklaus-designed layout is a stiff test of a player’s mental and physical skills, regardless of the length you play.

But on this day, it wasn’t too tough for Coakley.

“I played well there,” she said. “I knew I could trust my swing, get the nerves out of the way and gain that confidence.”

Massac County coach Mallory McVey remembers that round. In fact, she remembers one swing that she believes propelled Coakley to the next level.

“Her drive wasn’t great and she was a fairway over from the green,” McVey said. “She made a great swing and stuck it five feet from the pin. I think she figured out then that if she makes a bad shot, she can follow it with a good shot.”

Instance No. 2 occurred at the regionals. McVey and her players decided at a meeting the night before that they would each vow to do a specific thing to help their game. Coakley’s pledge was that whatever happened on the front nine wouldn’t affect her back nine.

Coakley got to live up to those words. She scuffled through the front nine and trailed Smith by five shots at the turn. Coakley started the back nine with a bogey and then birdied 11, starting a comeback that resulted in her forcing a playoff.

Her par at the short par-3 16th hole, combined with a Smith bogey, sealed the regional crown.

“She has a lot of grit and doesn’t quit,” McVey said of Coakley.

That held true a few days later at Waterloo, where she got her bad hole out of the way and parred her way through the round’s remainder to help the Patriots finish third in the team standings. That was good enough to earn them a trip to Decatur for the state tournament.

It also reinforced McVey’s feeling that the best for Coakley remains on her horizon.

“I know when I was 15 years old that if I had a bad hole, it was hard to move on from it,” McVey said. “Elise gets over it quickly if she has a bad hole. If she gets a triple on one hole, the next hole is going to be a birdie.”

Barring injury or some other unforeseen development, Coakley seems like a good bet to play at the next level. For now, she’s living out a childhood dream of playing for the program that’s been such a big part of her family.

“I’ve been to every state tournament we’ve been to for the last 10 years,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to making it to state myself and playing at Red Tail. Reality has set it in, and we’re doing it. It’s an honor to be part of this great program.”

Simply put, it’s Coakley times 3.

