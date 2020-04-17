Prep Sports | Hamilton County Judge Barry Vaughan enforces all rules

Barry Vaughan’s vocation involves upholding the law.
His avocation revolves around a different set of rules.
The long-time Circuit Judge in Hamilton County has become a golf rules official and an IHSA basketball referee, all as the result of following his two sons into golf. The 57-year old Vaughan is now a certified USGA rules expert who has officiated multiple amateur events around the Midwest.
“Rules are like statutes,” Vaughan said Thursday.
Aside from Sarah Haas (Crab Orchard) and Jesse Barge (Kokopelli), who have both officiated multiple major professional championships, Vaughan owns as good a resume as anyone in the area. And it was Haas who steered him in that direction after Vaughan’s sons gave him a reason to hit the links.
When Landon and Grant, the first two of three children that Vaughan and his wife, Kim, had, took up the game, Barry became their biggest fan. Although Grant eventually burned out on the sport, Landon earned four trips to the Class 1A Tournament, finishing second as a sophomore.
While watching Landon play, Barry learned the rules, and deduced that what some people were saying wasn’t always true. Haas, who knows the area golf scene inside and out, thought Vaughan’s job made him a good candidate to interpret a different set of rules.
“She suggested I go to a workshop in Kansas City,” Vaughan said. “I scored 81 on the first test, which was good. Then I went to a workshop at Cog Hill (near Chicago) a few years later and scored the same 81. It’s hard to find time to study the rules when you’re a judge.”
Haas suggested Vaughan hook up with David Staebler, whose reputation as a rules guru is second to none. Staebler has taught rules workshops for the USGA and PGA since 2008, and has officiated at multiple major championships.
One distinction in Staebler’s resume convinced Vaughan this was the right move.
“He was a teacher, not a lecturer,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan needed to score a 90 to earn certification as an expert. Staebler’s teaching paid off. Vaughan finished with a 91, and since then has been able to officiate at a variety of regional tournaments, including a couple at Medinah Country Club near Chicago in which his daughter, Kylee, played.
For obvious reasons, Vaughan couldn’t make rulings on her shots, but it meant something to him to be able to work a tournament that she played. Then again, golf has been a family affair for a while with them.
Kim is the boys and girls golf coach at Hamilton County, while Barry is the assistant. Kylee is a two-time sectional champion who finished sixth last October at the 1A tourney. Barry has learned enough about the game to not only enjoy taking his clubs on vacation, but also to offer tips when the Foxes need them.
“I’ve been to enough lessons that I think I know what I’m doing,” he said. “The kids who don’t have a swing coach, I’ll step in and say, ‘You might want to try this.’ It’s fun to be there and be involved in coaching.”
Not only does Vaughan know about drop areas and lateral hazards, he’s learned how to interpret post play and traveling. He earned his first State Series assignment in February, working a pair of games at the Class 2A Murphysboro Regional.
Presently, Vaughan is just like everyone else, dealing with different circumstances in a world greatly compromised by COVID-19. He works half-days presently at the county courthouse, his work normally done by noon.
Like everyone else, he’s looking forward to returning to his regular life, one governed by rules, statutes and the ability to make tough split-second decisions.
“As you get older, you get calmer and you want to help them,” he said.
Whether he’s ruling from the bench or the 18th green, Vaughan finds a way to help.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!