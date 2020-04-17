Prep Sports | Hamilton County Judge Barry Vaughan enforces all rules

“She suggested I go to a workshop in Kansas City,” Vaughan said. “I scored 81 on the first test, which was good. Then I went to a workshop at Cog Hill (near Chicago) a few years later and scored the same 81. It’s hard to find time to study the rules when you’re a judge.”

Haas suggested Vaughan hook up with David Staebler, whose reputation as a rules guru is second to none. Staebler has taught rules workshops for the USGA and PGA since 2008, and has officiated at multiple major championships.

One distinction in Staebler’s resume convinced Vaughan this was the right move.

“He was a teacher, not a lecturer,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan needed to score a 90 to earn certification as an expert. Staebler’s teaching paid off. Vaughan finished with a 91, and since then has been able to officiate at a variety of regional tournaments, including a couple at Medinah Country Club near Chicago in which his daughter, Kylee, played.

For obvious reasons, Vaughan couldn’t make rulings on her shots, but it meant something to him to be able to work a tournament that she played. Then again, golf has been a family affair for a while with them.