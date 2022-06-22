For Pavelonis, US Senior Open a bucket list item

When Carbondale’s Britt Pavelonis tees off at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethelem, Pa., it will mark the accomplishment of a bucket list event for him.

“You always dream about playing in a major and I was glad to make it,” he said. “It will be my first time in any sort of major event.”

Few players in the field will have the story of the 53-year old Pavelonis. Name another player at Saucon Valley who played after he graduated from SIU, put his playing career on hold after his daughter was born, then picked the clubs back up again at 40 and played probably the best golf of his career the last four years.

Pavelonis qualified with a 2-under par 69 on May 11 at Biltmore Country Club in North Barrington, just outside Chicago. It was indicative of the kind of golf Pavelonis has played lately. He drove accurately, enabling him to play to his strength.

“I’m a really good iron player and I keep the ball in play,” he said. “I was hitting it well but not making any putts. I’m a streaky putter.”

Pavelonis played most of the round without consulting the live scoring that the United States Golf Association makes available to players and fans. Well, at least he did until he got to the 15th tee. And then he was in for a surprise.

“I was thinking that I was going to have to make a couple of birdies in the last four holes,” he said. “Then they told me I was the only golfer in the field who was under par. So I heard that and it changed my thinking.”

At first, Pavelonis was wondering if it was for worse instead of better. He fanned his drive on 15 but played out of trouble and salvaged the par he needed. Playing for the middle of fairways and greens instead of firing at flags and taking unnecessary risks, Pavelonis parred his way to Saucon Valley.

It was, in one way, a redemptive day for Pavelonis. He had a chance to qualify for a U.S. Open years earlier at a sectional qualifier but lost a playoff after grinding through 36 holes. That came after he advanced through a regional where he played his round, then waited six hours before learning he needed to go to a playoff.

Pavelonis’ fortunes on the course have turned once he hit 49 years old. That’s when he got to play on the Sun Belt Senior Tour.

“I get to be the young guy again instead of being that guy going up against 25 year old's who are hitting the ball 25 yards past me,” he said. “It seems like I got a whole new career.”

In the last four years, Pavelonis has won seven Sun Belt titles, as well as state titles in the senior opens of Colorado and Illinois. He won’t get to defend his Illinois senior title this year for a good reason – he’s playing against the cream of the senior crop.

Even though the field includes former major champions like Ernie Els and Fred Couples, Pavelonis isn’t in Pennsylvania to collect some autographs and make social media posts bragging about his whereabouts. His goals are to make the 36-hole cut and finish in the top 35 or 40.

And he’ll have a little extra advantage in his quest to make a splash. Pavelonis’ first choice as a caddy wasn’t available, so he called Saucon Valley and asked if they knew of a caddy.

“I got one of their top three caddies who’s there every day,” Pavelonis said. “He sees people putt these greens every day, so he knows every blade of grass there. I’ll listen to what he tells me and that will be a weight off my shoulders.”

Even if Pavelonis doesn’t play the brand of golf he wants, he figures the week will be a success. Just by qualifying for the field, he banked $5,000. Then there’s the courtesy car as well as the top-of-the-line hotel room.

And most importantly, his family will be on hand to watch him. That includes his father, who’s battled cancer off and on for 14 years.

“He’s going to get to see me play in (a major),” Pavelonis said. “He’s always been a big supporter and it meant a lot for me to get in with that part of it.”

