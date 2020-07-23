Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Unlike the movies, Jon Rahm did not get his magic moment

Will Smith portrays Bagger Vance. Vance is something of the Spirit of Golf past. He wanders onto a golf course at night to find Rannulph Junnuh (Matt Damon) hitting golf balls, hoping to rediscover his game. Junnuh was once a promising golfer, but the trauma he endured during World War I turned him into an alcoholic hermit.

Junnuh is trying to get his game back into shape in order to take part in a three-way match featuring Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones. The match is a last ditch effort by his former girlfriend, Charlize Theron, to save the family golf course during the depression.

With the assistance of Will Smith and the hero-worshipping Hardy Greaves, played by J. Michael Moncrief, Junnuh rehabilitates his game. The key is his laser-like focus on the next shot.

When Damon’s Junnuh stood on the tee or in the fairway and stared at the flag, the screen begins spinning until the flag is the only thing Junnuh can see. There are no other sights, no sounds … just Junnuh and the flag.

It is the best depiction I have ever seen of an athlete being “in the zone.”