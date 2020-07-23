Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Unlike the movies, Jon Rahm did not get his magic moment

While watching Jon Rahm decimate the front nine at Sunday’s Memorial Open Sunday the movie “The Legend of Bagger Vance” came to mind.
“Bagger Vance” is rarely listed on anyone’s Top 10 sports movies, but, like all great sports movies, there are a few iconic moments that make the film memorable.
Who can forget the scene in Hoosiers where Shooter Flatch, filling in as head coach tells his Hickory squad to, “Run the ol’ picket fence and don’t get caught watching the paint dry” in a dramatic scene in “Hoosiers.”
Then, there was Willie Mays Hayes dropping his bat at home plate to do 10 pushups because he hit a fly ball on the infield in the movie “Major League.”
Kevin Costner’s Roy McAvoy is unforgettable in asking his caddie Romeo, played by Cheech Marin, to keep handing him ball after ball on the closing hole of the U.S. Open in the wonderful move “Tin Cup.”
“There’s no crying in baseball!” That is so iconic it’s pointless for me to name the movie or the star delivering the line.
How about quarterback Ronnie Bass flipping a defender over his back in “Remember the Titans”? Or, the street basketball studs referring to Woody Harrelson as “Brady Bunch” in “White Men Can’t Jump.”
“Bagger Vance” wasn’t a blockbuster. But, it’s iconic moment, a cinematic device, ranks up there with the best scenes of the aforementioned movies.
Will Smith portrays Bagger Vance. Vance is something of the Spirit of Golf past. He wanders onto a golf course at night to find Rannulph Junnuh (Matt Damon) hitting golf balls, hoping to rediscover his game. Junnuh was once a promising golfer, but the trauma he endured during World War I turned him into an alcoholic hermit.
Junnuh is trying to get his game back into shape in order to take part in a three-way match featuring Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones. The match is a last ditch effort by his former girlfriend, Charlize Theron, to save the family golf course during the depression.
With the assistance of Will Smith and the hero-worshipping Hardy Greaves, played by J. Michael Moncrief, Junnuh rehabilitates his game. The key is his laser-like focus on the next shot.
When Damon’s Junnuh stood on the tee or in the fairway and stared at the flag, the screen begins spinning until the flag is the only thing Junnuh can see. There are no other sights, no sounds … just Junnuh and the flag.
It is the best depiction I have ever seen of an athlete being “in the zone.”
Anyone who has spent time on the field or the courts, whether or not they played at a high level, can remember those moments where the world goes away and it’s just you and the ball — the basket looks like a hula hoop, the fastball coming at you looks like a beach ball or nothing else in the world exists other than that football spiraling toward your hands.
It’s a magical time. You can’t will yourself there. And, the feeling can disappear as quickly as it descended on you. And, for the record, Bagger Vance disappears near the end of Junnuh’s round, forcing Damon’s character to rely on his own character.
In Sunday’s Memorial Tournament, Rahm made the turn with an eight-stroke lead. He hadn’t missed a fairway or a green.
Then, unfortunately for Rahm, the “zone” disintegrated. Bagger Vance disappeared. Rahm dropped four shots over the next three holes. Channeling his best Rannulph Junnuh, Rahm righted the ship.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!