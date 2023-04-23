COAL VALLEY, IL. – The 2023 Missouri Valley Conference men's golf Championship got underway on Sunday morning. The competitors battled through chilly temperatures and windy conditions throughout round one. The Salukis sit in a tie for fourth after the opening round.

The Dawgs' 287 trails only Illinois State (276), Valparaiso (279), and Belmont (284). Northern Iowa (287) also finds themselves in fourth place. Bradley (288), Murray State (289), Evansville (294), Missouri State (297), and Drake (298) round out the 10 teams in the tournament field.

Braden Hosington and Markus Wilhelmsen are Southern's individuals leaders after round one, their 69 (-2) is tied for fourth lowest in the tournament field.

Tom Cleaton finds himself in a tie for 28th place after shooting 74 (+3) in round one. Right behind him was Hugo Archer. Archer shot 75 (+4) in the opening round and sits tied for 32nd place. Justin Wingerter rounds out the Saluki lineup shooting 76 (+5).

The Salukis find themselves in the top-3 in birdies and par-5 scoring.

The Dawgs tee off - weather and frost permitting - at 9:50 AM tomorrow morning. The Salukis will be paired with Northern Iowa and Bradley.

Round 1 Standings

Teams

1 Illinois State 276 (-8)

2 Valparaiso 279 (-5)

3 Belmont 284 (E)

T4 Southern Illinois 287 (+3)

T4 Northern Iowa 287 (+3)

6 Bradley 288 (+4)

7 Murray State 289 (+5)

8 Evansville 294 (+10)

9 Missouri State 297 (+13)

10 Drake 298 (+14)

Southern Illinois

T4 Braden Hoisington 69 (-2)

T4 Markus Wilhelmsen 69 (-2)

T28 Tom Cleaton 74 (+3)

T32 Hugo Archer 75 (+4)

T41 Justin Wingerter 76 (+5)