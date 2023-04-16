WATERLOO, IL. - Saturday evenings severe thunderstorm greatly impacted the scores of the opening round of the 2023 MVC Championship. Annbriar Golf Course was doused with a substantial amount of rain Saturday evening and the weather did not improve much on Sunday, with temperatures in the 40's and severe winds throughout the day. The Salukis battled through the poor conditions and find themselves in fourth place after round one.

The Dawgs' 323 trails only Missouri State (315), Northern Iowa (320), and Belmont (322). Illinois State (325), Murray State (325), Evansville (328), Drake (329), Indiana State (330), Bradley (332), Valparaiso (342), and UIC (348) round out the 12 team field.

Janie Samattiyadeekul and Secilia Ho are Southern's individual leaders after round one, their 77 (+5) is tied for the second lowest score in the tournament field.

Senior Ayanna Habeel returned to the lineup for the first time since the Bama Beach Bash on March 19-21. She shot a 84 (+12) in the opening round and is tied for 33rd place. Right behind her was Sophomore Kylee Vaughan. Vaughan shot 85 (+13) in round one and currently sits in a tie for 37th place. Freshmen Ella Overstreet rounded out the Saluki lineup shooting 91 (+19).

Southern is tied with Missouri State, Drake, and Belmont for the most birdies in round 1 with 6. The Dawgs rank second in par 3 scoring, trailing only Missouri State. The Salukis find themselves in the middle of the pack in par 4 scoring with an average of 4.62.

The 2nd round of the 2023 MVC Championship will take place tomorrow. The weather forecast calls for another day of harsh conditions with cloudy skies a high of 67F and winds of 20 MPH. The Dawgs tee off at 10:20 AM alongside Illinois State and Murray State.

Round 1 Standings

Teams

1 Missouri State 315 (+27)

2 Northern Iowa 320 (+32)

3 Belmont 322 (+34)

4 Southern Illinois 323 (+35)

T-5 Illinois State 325 (+37)

T-5 Murray State 325 (+37)

7 Evansville 328 (+40)

8 Drake 329 (+41)

9 Indiana State 330 (+42)

10 Bradley 332 (+44)

11Valparaiso 342 (+54)

12 UIC 348 (+60)

Southern Illinois

T-2 Janie Samattiyadeekul 77 (+5)

T-2 Secilia Ho 77 (+5)

T-33 Ayanna Habeel 84 (+12)

T-37 Kylee Vaughan 85 (+13)

55 Ella Overstreet 91 (+19)