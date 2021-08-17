Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Grisham will help her players shine

The Carbondale girls golf program has its next head coach in Naomi Grisham — a perfect candidate that will exceed any normal expectations of a first-year hire.
Despite not having coached golf before, Grisham was brought in to replace Marialice Jenkins who led the Lady Terriers to a combined 28-18 record over the past two seasons.
Grisham connected with Jenkins during the summer to discuss the ins and outs of the golf program at CCHS while also connecting with other coaches. With all the logistics taken care of by Jenkins, all Grisham had to do was start setting up practices.
Before Monday’s season-opener at the Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, Grisham got to know her new team through practice. Of the five returning Lady Terriers from a season ago, senior captain Annie Shin has already established herself as one of Grisham’s strongest golfers.
Shin proved Grisham right on Monday when she shot a 42 through nine holes at the South Seven Preview Tournament. Carbondale placed third in Grisham’s coaching debut with 210 team points behind Marion’s 169 and Althoff’s 203, while Mount Vernon’s 214 and Centralia’s 259 rounded out the standings.
Grisham also named junior Annaken Rogers and sophomore Arwen Robinson as two golfers she’s been impressed with. Robinson (53) and Rogers (57) lined up behind Shin as Carbondale’s top 3 golfers on Monday, but it’s the future that has Grisham most excited.
“(Annie) has been our strong golfer and I am looking forward to seeing her stand out even more this season,” Grisham said on Tuesday. “Annaken is very analytical and talks through her shots. She immediately reflects back on what works for her and what didn’t. Arwen is sometimes surprised at how well she does, but watching her practice, I am not surprised at all.”
Teaching her players about individual strengths and reflection is Grisham’s biggest focus for her first year. She reflected on her team’s first match and wants them to start identifying what kind of support they need on the course.
She’ll accept responses anywhere from “leave me alone” to “guide me on my club selection.”
Grisham’s background comes from growing up in Japan before living in New York until she was 12. After turning 12, she returned to Japan where she attended high school in Tokyo. She graduated and then decided to study abroad before meeting her husband at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
During her youth, Grisham participated in extracurriculars like ballet, baton twirling, piano, flute, and gymnastics. She grew up watching her father play golf before taking on the sport herself and has been playing for 20 years.
“I was not introduced to golf until I met my husband and he had me taking lessons,” she said. “These lessons actually made so much sense to me because of all the extracurriculars I had done. If I am hitting the ball poorly, I always hit my ‘reset’ button by thinking, ‘go back to basics’, and it works for me.”
After college and before coaching, Grisham worked as a professor and counselor at a community college in San Diego, Calif. She believes her background in counseling and psychology can help her players get past the mental side of golf.
Grisham understands a bad shot can impact the way one thinks and hopes to teach her players how to “reset” themselves.
“It can be difficult, but I believe it’s important for me to help the girls identify how to overcome difficulty,” she said. “This translates into many areas of our lives, so I hope it carries on beyond golf as well.”
Since moving her family to Carbondale two years ago when her husband accepted his new job, Grisham said the community has been nothing but supportive.
Grisham understands the job of parenting a student-athlete after her son played golf and tennis before graduating from CCHS. Her daughter is currently a junior and has acclimated well through different clubs.
“I was curious to see how my children would fit in,” she said, “but they did fine and I believe that speaks to the community at CCHS.”
