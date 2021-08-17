Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Grisham will help her players shine

“(Annie) has been our strong golfer and I am looking forward to seeing her stand out even more this season,” Grisham said on Tuesday. “Annaken is very analytical and talks through her shots. She immediately reflects back on what works for her and what didn’t. Arwen is sometimes surprised at how well she does, but watching her practice, I am not surprised at all.”

Teaching her players about individual strengths and reflection is Grisham’s biggest focus for her first year. She reflected on her team’s first match and wants them to start identifying what kind of support they need on the course.

She’ll accept responses anywhere from “leave me alone” to “guide me on my club selection.”

Grisham’s background comes from growing up in Japan before living in New York until she was 12. After turning 12, she returned to Japan where she attended high school in Tokyo. She graduated and then decided to study abroad before meeting her husband at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

During her youth, Grisham participated in extracurriculars like ballet, baton twirling, piano, flute, and gymnastics. She grew up watching her father play golf before taking on the sport herself and has been playing for 20 years.