Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early, and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career home run to lead off the fourth inning.
Making his second start for the Cardinals since being acquired from the Twins in a July 30 trade, Happ struck out five and walked two. Happ took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Pirates on April 23 at Minnesota and wound up allowing one hit in 7 2/3 innings.
Relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined for three hitless innings. Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.
The Cardinals (56-56) reached .500 for the 22nd time this season. The Pirates’ losing streak was extended to six games and they have dropped 16 of 21.
Edman led off the game with a drive into the left-field bleachers off Steven Brault, the second leadoff homer of his career. DeJong’s solo shot in the second increased the Cardinals’ lead to 2-0.
Brault (0-1) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings in his second start of the season. He returned to the active roster last week after missing four months with a strained left lat muscle.
Rookie Dylan Carlson had three of the Cardinals’ eight hits and scored on shortstop Kevin Newman’s fielding error during a two-run sixth inning that pushed the lead to 4-1. Harrison Bader followed the miscue with an RBI single.
BREWERS 4, CUBS 2: At Chicago, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and Milwaukee beat Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.
Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.
ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 3: At Anaheim, California, Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two and two RBIs, and Los Angeles defeated Toronto in the first game of an unusual doubleheader.
The opener of a four-game series featuring the top two home run hitters in the majors didn't produce any long balls from Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 37 homers, was 0 for 3 with an intentional walk. Guerrero, who has 35 home runs, was hitless in four at-bats.
Toronto batted last and was the “home” team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout at the Blue Jays’ temporary home field early this season in Dunedin, Florida. In the regularly scheduled nightcap, the Angels will be the home team.