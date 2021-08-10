Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early, and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career home run to lead off the fourth inning.

Making his second start for the Cardinals since being acquired from the Twins in a July 30 trade, Happ struck out five and walked two. Happ took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Pirates on April 23 at Minnesota and wound up allowing one hit in 7 2/3 innings.

Relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined for three hitless innings. Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.

The Cardinals (56-56) reached .500 for the 22nd time this season. The Pirates’ losing streak was extended to six games and they have dropped 16 of 21.

Edman led off the game with a drive into the left-field bleachers off Steven Brault, the second leadoff homer of his career. DeJong’s solo shot in the second increased the Cardinals’ lead to 2-0.