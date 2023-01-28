Harrisburg places 19th at state bowling finals; Lions' Flath 21st-best individual performer

O'FALLON – The Harrisburg Bulldogs bowling team placed 19th Friday in the first day of the state bowling finals, falling short of advancing to the finals on Saturday,.

Only the top 12 of 24 teams participating moved on to the championship round.

Top scorer for the Bulldogs was senior Evan McDermott with a score of 1,250 pins. McDermott bounced back nicely from a subpar-for-him performance at the Collinsville Sectional last week.

Junior Noah Arnold had the second-best score for Harrisburg at 1,148. Freshman Caleb Gore followed at 1,144. Senior Matt Watson checked in at 1,120. Senior Eli Fromm, who did not play all six games, notched a 671 and senior Gabe Swearingen added a one-game score of 147.

On the team but not competing were senior Logan Hatton, junior Triton Kielhorn and sophomore Jonathan Carlton.

Harrisburg assistant coach Barry McDermott, filling in for head coach Doug Cottom who was in the hospital battling an illness, said he was "super proud" of the team's effort at state.

"This is a great group of boys," McDermott said. "They all pull for one another. We played fairly well Friday, just not good enough to make it to the finals. Still, it was a great season.

"So many of our younger players made tremendous improvement throughout the season," McDermott said. "That should make a difference next year. And for the graduating seniors, they were a big factor in our team's success. They provided the leadership."

Carterville sophomore Evan Flath, who was positioned in 65th place after Day 1 with a total of 1,208 pins and was fortunate to qualify for the finals, bounced back in a huge way with 1,330 pins in Day 2. That vaulted him up the leaderboard all the way to 21st overall.

Lions head coach Lee Kirchner said he was pleased with Flath's performance.

"Evan was solid both days, especially today (Saturday)," Kirchner said. "He went from 77th as a freshman to 21st as a sophomore. I know he wanted to crack the Top 20, but he came close. He had a heck of a season, and if he keeps working at it, I think his future is extremely bright. He may just be contending for an individual title next year or the year after."

The only other local participant was Herrin sophomore Nick Hubbard. He had a Day 1 score of 1,178 and missed out on qualifying for Day 2.

The Salem Wildcats came from behind to win the state title Saturday with a combined 12,708 pins over the two days. The host school - O'Fallon - placed second at 12,517. Mascoutah, another Southern Illinois squad, was third overall at 12,509.