Harrisburg wins first soccer game played at Rent One Park

The Harrisburg Bulldogs and Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats boys soccer teams made history Wednesday when they participated in the first-ever prep soccer match at Rent One Park in Marion.

For the record, the Bulldogs defeated Anna-Jonesboro 5-3.

The Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders in the first half. Grant Wilson was able to bag a quick hat trick (three goals). Jack Winters finished up the first half with a goal, as well, as Harrisburg took a 4-1 lead into intermission.

A-J was on the attack early in the second half and netted two goals to close the gap to one at 4-3 before Harrisburg's Kelsyn Fricker stormed up the field and secured the historic win with a goal.

The Dogs received two assists from both Jack Winters and Adrian Mann. There was also a lone assist from Jaxon Tanner.

“It was really nice to be able to field a full and healthy team for this big night and finally be able to play to our full potential," said Harrisburg coach Jared Butler. "When we come together like this, we can be a very dangerous team.”

The Bulldogs are 8-4-4 on the season and host Mount Vernon on Saturday.

— The Southern