Heckel family selling Crab Orchard Golf Club after more than 50 years

CARTERVILLE — After more than five decades, Steve Heckel and his family are officially selling the golf course that has survived two tornadoes and a super derecho that wiped out more than 300 trees.
The Crab Orchard Golf Club, its surrounding residential lots, a four-bedroom home on the premises and a nearby condo went public on an online auction in late May. Heckel, an SIU Hall of Fame golfer who has been the head pro at the course since 1972, declined to divulge the asking price but said it was more than 50% below its recently appraised value. The auction, which is being run through Trophy Properties and Auction in Ballwin, Missouri, closes in October.
"Most people retire after 20 years," Heckel said. "I tell people I'm working on my third retirement, but I've been here 52 years. I own a place in Florida, a condo in Florida where I spend three months in the winter time, and I want to get some downtime. I'm 74 years old, and I want to have some time for myself."
Like usual, Heckel was at the course by 6 a.m. Monday. He has always been an early riser, he said, and normally heads home around 7 p.m. In a typical summer, he'll have 42 employees, with the restaurant, the pro shop and the maintenance of the 6,400-yard, par-70 course nestled in the middle of Carterville. None of Heckel's three children are into golf, although his daughter works there. She has three children and is married to a state trooper who is about to retire, he said. Steve owns the course along with his sister, but neither want to continue the seven day-a-week job that goes longer than normal in this part of the state.
"I've done it all my life," Heckel said. "But it's time for me to be able to do something else."
Built in 1959, Heckel's father bought a piece of the course in the early 1960s and took over full ownership in the 1970s. Back then there were no cartpaths, there was a big tree near the waterfall before it was destroyed by the 2009 derecho, and it was a lot flatter. Early on, Heckel and his family planted multiple trees a day.
The house near the waterfall holds about as many memories as the course for Heckel, a four-sport athlete growing up.
Before he threw his arm out, he used to practice his breaking balls against the front stairs, fielding the awkward bounces to improve his hand-eye coordination. He played football and basketball before going to SIU to play for Lynn Holder in the late 1960s. A mentor of six IHSA state champions and a member of the Gateway PGA Hall of Fame, he helped the Salukis to a 50-18 record during his career. His 1967 team finished fifth at the NCAA championship, and he went on to compete in eight different PGA tournaments.
Sarah Haas, the director of competitions and junior golf at the course since the late 1970s, watched one tornado travel through the back end of the course and survived another by diving under some golf carts. A 1972 Carterville High School graduate, she used to play 54 holes a day, 18 in the morning, 18 in the afternoon after school and another 18 before dark.
She envisioned walking over the white, arch bridge at No. 5 on her wedding day, and called the course one anybody can play and enjoy.
"I think our conditioning is something that separates us," Haas said. "The golf course is almost always in really, really good shape, and it's a fun golf course. Whether you want to walk or you want to ride, it's plenty flat enough that you can go and walk. We've always been family friendly and beginner-friendly, kind of centered around that atmosphere, as opposed to the country club atmosphere."
