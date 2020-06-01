Heckel family selling Crab Orchard Golf Club after more than 50 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARTERVILLE — After more than five decades, Steve Heckel and his family are officially selling the golf course that has survived two tornadoes and a super derecho that wiped out more than 300 trees.

The Crab Orchard Golf Club, its surrounding residential lots, a four-bedroom home on the premises and a nearby condo went public on an online auction in late May. Heckel, an SIU Hall of Fame golfer who has been the head pro at the course since 1972, declined to divulge the asking price but said it was more than 50% below its recently appraised value. The auction, which is being run through Trophy Properties and Auction in Ballwin, Missouri, closes in October.

"Most people retire after 20 years," Heckel said. "I tell people I'm working on my third retirement, but I've been here 52 years. I own a place in Florida, a condo in Florida where I spend three months in the winter time, and I want to get some downtime. I'm 74 years old, and I want to have some time for myself."