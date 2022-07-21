Helton named women's hoops coach at Rend Lake College

INA — The Rend Lake College women's basketball program has been quite successful in recent years under head coach Dave Brown, so when Brown decided to give up his role to teach and coach at Benton High School this fall, that left a huge void for Athletic Director Tim Wills to fill. And fill it he did - with a Hall of Famer in former Goreville High School coach Mike Helton.

Here are but a few of Helton's accomplishments on the hardwood:

Coached at Goreville 28 years starting in the 1992-93 season.

Five Elite 8 appearances

Inducted into Southern Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 (ceremony in 2021)

Inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015

10 regional championships

Five sectional championships

Five Super-Sectional appearances

12 conference championships (Southeastern Conference and then Black Diamond)

A total of 512 career wins

"We are extremely pleased to have Mike take over our women's basketball program," Wills said. "He obviously has a great deal of experience. More important, he brings a history of success as a head coach. He is known as a great tactician and an extremely hard worker. He has proven his work ethic already with his efforts toward recruiting for this coming year."

Wills said he has no doubt that the success the Warriors program has experienced in recent years will continue under Helton.

"In addition to his coaching abilities, Mike is a fine gentleman and will be a great addition to our college staff," Wills added.

Helton, who recently turned 61, said he simply enjoys teaching the game of basketball. The fire still burns bright within him after all these years.

"As it happened this past season after retiring from Goreville, I volunteered to assist with the John A. Logan College women's basketball team," Helton said. "Because of that experience, I kind of thought I might want to be a head coach again. I wasn't exactly sure where. There were some job openings in the area, but not every job fit my criteria.

"When Coach Dave Brown decided he would move from Rend Lake to Benton High School, I thought about that job. Dave had a couple of nice years at Rend Lake. I knew it would be a challenge, but I applied for the job and had a nice conversation with Tim and the vice president of the college. So, here we are. It became official July 2."

Helton said he is presently waist deep in the recruiting process and hopes to wrap things up in the weeks ahead.

"There are still several open roster spots," he said. "I've been on the phone a lot the last couple of weeks, sometimes 6-to-10 hours a day. It's challenging. It's exciting. College basketball is different, but it's still about working on the fundamentals of the game. If we can get through this first year, I think we will be just fine. To me, there's nothing better than seeing a kid get better as the season progresses."

Helton is from Eldorado originally (1979 grad) and earned an education degree from SIUC. He and his wife, the former Valerie Kingston, have five children between them.

Helton said he has begun interviewing candidates for assistant coach.