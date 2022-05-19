Herrin duo, Mann and Summers, leaving mark in different sports

HERRIN — It's hard to imagine where the Herrin Tigers would be this school year without the services of two sensational sophomores - Karli Mann and Jersey Summers. Both have ascended to the top of their sports.

While Mann is an amazing volleyball player with enough skill, particularly as a front-row hitter, to make an impact on many college teams in the fall of 2024, it is track and field where she shines the most.

As recently as last March, she captured the indoor state championship at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington in the triple jump with a vault of 37 feet and has gone as far as 37-4 outdoors this spring. Remarkably, she is still a few inches shy of the school record of 37-8 set by Bianca Huddson in 2019.

"I'm now jumping 37 feet pretty consistently compared to 35 from last year," said Mann, who did manage to set the school high jump record with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches earlier this spring.

Mann has also competed in the open 200-meter (26.8 seconds) and 400-meter (62 seconds) dashes; is a two-time conference champion in the long jump with a personal best of 16 feet, 8 inches; has pole vaulted 8 feet, 9 inches; and has run the 300-meter hurdles in 50.2 seconds. She is one of those rare athletes who could be placed in virtually any event and soon become one of the region's best with a little work.

"She even threw the javelin in a meet at Kentucky and did quite well," said assistant track coach Craig Baumgarte. "There is very little she can't do. Karli could be very good in any event she worked at. She could very easily become a heptathlete (seven events) or decathlete (10 events) after high school."

Mann is competing this weekend at the state championships in Charleston, having qualified in both the triple jump and high jump. Her mark of 37-4 in the triple jump is currently the best jump in the state this year.

"When you have an athlete of Karli's capabilities, you can't help but make a huge impact on your team," said Tigers head coach Dusty Mallow. "She scored 40 points at our conference meet. We've had a lot of good athletes over the years at Herrin, but that's the first time we've ever had a first-place finisher in four events."

Mallow said perhaps his most difficult assignment with Mann is trying to figure out what events other than the triple jump are truly her best.

"It's a wonderful problem to have," he said. "We usually try to match her where she can do the most damage against the teams that we're running against. Karli gives us a lot of options."

Mallow added that Mann has only scratched the surface of her track and field talent.

"I think she has a big upside in the high jump," he said. "She is going 5-3 with ease. About all she has to do in the off season is work on her core strength. Most important, she needs some rest time. She doesn't need to stress her body so much."

Mann said winning the indoor state title in the triple jump earlier this year "meant a lot" to her and she is hoping to earn a state title in the outdoor state finals this weekend.

"I know that I will have a couple more years to go whether I do win it or not, but I'd really like to win it now," she said.

The sophomore said she has spent time in the gym lifting weights and working on various jumping drills to improve her performance from last year.

"It's not just about the physical part of it. You have to have a good mental approach, too. You can't let one bad jump, for example, get into your head," Mann said. "You have to forget about it and get ready for the next jump. Coach Lewis (Kelsey) has me hopping and skipping a lot. It's got to be kind of funny to watch me, but I enjoy it. It's a lot of fun."

SUMMERS

Jersey Summers has been a three-sport athlete at Herrin both her freshman and sophomore seasons, competing as an outside hitter and setter in volleyball; point guard in basketball; and shortstop in softball.

And while she has performed at an All-Conference level in volleyball and basketball, it is softball where she excels the most.

Through 29 games played this spring, Summers is batting a white-hot .443 with 39 hits, including eight doubles, four triples and nine home runs. She is one home run shy of the single-season record of 10.

Moreover, she has driven in 31 runs and scored 29 more. Her on-base percentage is a stunning .510, which means that she is on base over half the time she has an at bat. And her slugging percentage is a robust .932.

By comparison, Summers hit .512 in last year's COVID-19-shortened season of 16 games. She had 21 hits in those 16 games with three homers and seven doubles. She also drove in 10 and scored 20 runs with an on-base percentage of .608 and slugging mark of .902.

"Even though she is only a sophomore, Jersey brings so much to the table with her ability to play the game," said Herrin softball coach Stephanie Allen. "We moved her to No. 2 in our batting order so that she will get a lot of at bats and be in a great spot to drive in our No. 1 (Remy James) and 9 (Reese Elliott) batters, who have good speed."

Allen said Summers routinely delivers when runners are on base.

"We've all come to count on Jersey to make contact when we need it the most. And it carries over to the other girls on the team."

Allen said Summers has made herself into one of the top power hitters in the region.

"I think she will likely have the career home run record here when it's all said and done. Jersey simply has a knack for making good, hard contact. And she can hit with power to the opposite field just as easily as she can pull the ball or take it up the middle. I expect her to drive in a lot of runs for us the next two years.'

Defensively, Summers has played most of the time at shortstop, although she plays the bulk of her travel team games as an outfielder. She has also dabbled in catching some this spring.

Summers, who started playing softball at the age of 3, said hitting for power has always come naturally to her.

"Hours of batting practice and watching older influences have definitely helped me along the way, too. I also love my hitting coach (Matt Harre). Going to hit is like therapy for me just as much as practice is. We make sure to laugh and talk about my week of school or activities before we get started hitting. He keeps me motivated and I can't thank him enough for everything he has done for me in the last five years."

The sophomore slugger said she often thinks about competing at the collegiate level despite the fact that it is more than two years away.

"That has always been one of my biggest goals," she said. "After hearing both of my parents' (Dwayne and Kim) positive outputs and memories of playing at SIU, it has definitely made a big impact on my opinion of collegiate sports. My parents mean the world to me. Without the many hours of sitting in the car and sleeping in hotels, I wouldn't be the athlete or person I am today. I can't imagine my life any differently and am grateful for that."

Summers also made a point to speak out on volleyball and basketball.

"I love being able to stay involved in my school by playing sports year 'round, but I don't see myself playing multiple sports in college. I want to be able to focus on one sport - softball - and give it my full attention."

