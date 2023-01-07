Herrin press shuts down Du Quoin, 76-48

HERRIN—A stifling 1-2-2 zone press defense was more than the Du Quoin Indians could handle Saturday afternoon as the Herrin Tigers built a 20-4 lead after one period of play and 41-20 advantage at the half en route to a 76-48 victory in a River-to-River Conference cross-over divisions game.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 15-1 overall. The Indians fall to 6-9 overall.

“Herrin’s a good ballclub and they have a lot of depth,” said Du Quoin head coach Jason James. “I think they could make a deep run (in the postseason). We knew they were going to come out in that 1-2-2 and try to trap us, but we just couldn’t get guys to flash to the middle and we had all those turnovers. It just started snowballing on us.”

Senior Haydon Mayer was on fire for Herrin. He had 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half—four two-point field goals and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Post player Jonathan Harrison tallied all eight of his points in the first half, including a dunk, and Kyrese Lukens dropped in seven of his 20 points over the first two periods.

“We seem to play pretty well in these Saturday matinee games,” said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz. “Du Quoin plays hard every single night. Coach James does a good job with them. They screen hard. They cut hard and they defend well. They really press you, so we made sure we were kind of alert from the beginning and matched that energy of theirs. I thought our pressure in the full court really led to the start we had today.”

The Indians pulled within 11 at 52-41 through three periods as Jaykri Whitfield and Malik Jones asserted themselves on the offensive end. The same could be said for Eli Maynor who bagged a pair of 3-pointers and Kameron Hugya. Du Quoin actually whittled the deficit to 10 early in the fourth period at 54-44, forcing a Herrin time out.

After the break, the Tigers reignited their offense and went on a 20-0 run to put the game out of reach at 74-44, resulting a in a running clock for the last few minutes of the game.

“That just shows that when we push the ball and get guys in spots where they need to be, we can be pretty successful and score in pretty big spurts,” Shurtz said, adding that he believes his players learned from Tuesday’s road loss at Massac County Tuesday.

“You can’t dwell on a loss like that for too long,” he said. You can’t look back. You have to look at the game ahead of you—one at a time.”

After playing Nashville and Herrin back-to-back this weekend, the Indians will have to take on a strong Carterville Lions ballclub next Friday.

“That’s quite a murderer’s row there, but that’s who you want to play,” James said. “That way, when you get to regional time, it hopefully, pays off.”

Du Quoin was led in scoring by Jones and Whitfield with 11 each.

Herrin travels to Harrisburg Friday and hosts Mount Vernon next Saturday.