Herrin softball legend, Bruce Jilek, dies

HERRIN — Hall of Fame softball coach Bruce Jilek died Friday at a care facility in the region surrounded by family and friends.

Jilek, 85, grew up in Benton and just recently moved back there. He graduated high school in 1954. A football and track standout, Jilek competed in football at SIU and earned a degree in education.

He was eventually hired in the late 1960s to teach health and coach athletics at Herrin High School.

Long established as a football and boys basketball coach, Jilek transitioned to softball in the late 1970s and immersed himself in the sport. It wasn't long before he became expert at developing pitchers and rolled out an assembly line of successful throwers, many of whom went on to pitch at the collegiate level.

Jilek won 539 games in all with the Tigers against only 102 losses, an 84-point winning percentage.

Moreover, he won 18 conference championships and 19 regional titles with eight state tournament appearances, including four second-place finishes.

After retiring from HHS, Jilek went on to coach another 15 seasons at John A. Logan College and again enjoyed great success, including a trip to the national tournament.

The City of Herrin named the new softball field in his honor in 2013.

"Coach Jilek was my mentor, my friend and was one of the main reasons I got into coaching," said recently retired SIU head coach, Kerri Blaylock. "Coach was one of the greatest people I have ever been around in my life.

"He had so much influence on me. He took care of me when my dad and brother were sick," Blaylock said. "He made sure I had food to eat. He took my dad to dialysis and took my mom to visit my dad in the hospital. His impact on me was huge."

Blaylock said Jilek was a great ambassador for the game of softball.

"For a guy who was a longtime football and basketball coach with the boys to get involved with women's sports when he did was huge. And he was all in, too. He was always doing learning the game and doing what he could to make us better as a team.

"When I was around him, I was like a sponge," she said. "I wanted to learn everything he was teaching. Many of my statements and philosophies as a coach was inspired by my time with Coach Jilek."

Another well-known coach in Southern Illinois is Massac County boys basektball coach Joe Hosman.

"If not for Coach Jilek, I wouldn't be where I am at today. In fact, I probably never would have gotten into coaching, When his wife, Angie, told me that it was near the end, I just sobbed. This is a big loss to Southern Illinois. Coach left such a legacy behind - one that really can't be matched or replaced by anyone."

Hosman was an athlete at HHS in the early 1970s. He was part of the 27-game win streak in football and a member of the undefeated conference championship team in basketball in 1973.

"I didn't even want to play football. I wanted to be a basketball star," he said. "But Coach convinced me that I should play football and he was right. It turns out that football is what got me a scholarship at SIU."

Hosman added that Jilek's influence was greater than he might have imagined.

"If you leave this world having impacted the lives of so many young people, you have truly lived a blessed life. And that's exactly what Coach Bruce Jilek did. I loved him as a father, as a coach, as a mentor, and as a friend."

Jilek's second wife, Angie (his first wife, Joy, died of cancer more than 20 years ago), said what made her husband happiest in recent years was spending time with his youngest daughter, Zoee, and watching her play softball and soccer.

"Zoee was his pride and joy and she was a big comfort to him these last few weeks, especially, getting him to eat when nobody else could.

"Bruce also loved hearing about the accomplishments of those he either taught, or coached," she said. "He loved it when people would come by to see him or call. And not just former students and players, but guys he used to coach with like Byron Kuehner, and Jeff Ferguson.

Angie, who also coached with her husband at Logan, said Jilek's legacy more so than anything else was simply that he was "a good man."

Jilek has two older children, Julie and Robert, by his first marriage.

