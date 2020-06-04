Herrin's Baumgarte to walk on at SIU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jake Baumgarte didn’t get as many chances to show off his powerful right leg last fall as he did his previous two years at Herrin.

But the senior kicker is still going to get a chance to kick at the next level. He disclosed Thursday that he’s going to SIU as a preferred walk-on, a decision made easier by the amount of scholarship money he’s receiving for his academic exploits.

“It’s just about a full ride from academic scholarships, so I’m excited,” he said. “It came down to a money thing and with the scholarships I am getting, I couldn’t pass it up. Combine it with football and it’s even better.”

Baumgarte didn’t have a huge impact in 2019 as a kicker. Herrin went just 4-5 in coach Jason Karnes’ final year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Tigers fought inconsistency on offense all year.

As a result, Baumgarte went from making five field goals as a sophomore and junior to just two as a senior. His extra points were cut in half, so his kickoffs were too. But he still put on a show in warmups, displaying range up to 60 yards and consistently booming kickoffs into the end zone.