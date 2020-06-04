Herrin's Baumgarte to walk on at SIU

Jake Baumgarte didn’t get as many chances to show off his powerful right leg last fall as he did his previous two years at Herrin.
But the senior kicker is still going to get a chance to kick at the next level. He disclosed Thursday that he’s going to SIU as a preferred walk-on, a decision made easier by the amount of scholarship money he’s receiving for his academic exploits.
“It’s just about a full ride from academic scholarships, so I’m excited,” he said. “It came down to a money thing and with the scholarships I am getting, I couldn’t pass it up. Combine it with football and it’s even better.”
Baumgarte didn’t have a huge impact in 2019 as a kicker. Herrin went just 4-5 in coach Jason Karnes’ final year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Tigers fought inconsistency on offense all year.
As a result, Baumgarte went from making five field goals as a sophomore and junior to just two as a senior. His extra points were cut in half, so his kickoffs were too. But he still put on a show in warmups, displaying range up to 60 yards and consistently booming kickoffs into the end zone.
One of Baumgarte’s field goals occurred on Sept. 13 when he connected from 38 yards in the first quarter of a 35-10 loss at Du Quoin. It came four plays after a 57-yard attempt was blocked.
But Baumgarte scooped up the block and took advantage of the failure of several Indian players to recognize that a blocked field goal remains a live ball. He ran for 17 yards and a first down, leading to his successful field goal.
“I forgot the rule in the moment, but then I heard the coaches yelling, ‘Run.’ So I did,” Baumgarte said.”
Of course, Baumgarte was far more than a kicker at Herrin. The four-sport athlete also played wide receiver and defensive back, while also participating in soccer, basketball and track.
Baumgarte credits that constant activity with giving him leg strength.
“Doing four sports year-round through high school has built that leg strength up,” he said.
The Salukis return two experienced kickers from a 7-5 team last year that just missed on an FCS playoff berth. Johnston City product Nico Gualdoni went 5 of 7 on field goals in the last four games and also served as their kickoff specialist, recording 12 touchbacks.
Sophomore Griffen Cerra was 2 for 3 in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. Cerra, who made three field goals in the last four games of the 2018 season, is 47 of 48 on PATs in his college career.
Baumgarte has worked lately on kicking placements and field goals off the ground, the biggest adjustment for any high school kicker going to the next level.
“I’m looking to improve my consistency,” he said. “It’s a little harder to get height on the ball kicking it off the ground, so I’m working on that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!