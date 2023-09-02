CARBONDALE – How does a team that loses in Week 1 by more than 40 points with a running clock in the fourth quarter turn around and upset the area’s top-ranked team the next week?

Carbondale Terriers head football coach Bryan Lee said that if he could give an exact answer to that question, he would probably be tucked away in a nice island resort sipping on his favorite beverage.

Carbondale defeated Mount Vernon 23-10, scoring the last 23 points of the game Friday, evening the Terriers’ record to 1-1 on the season. The Rams fall to 1-1. This was a South Seven Conference win for CCHS.

“If you had told me before the game last night that we would win this game in the manner that we did, I don’t know if I would have believed you,” Lee said. “It was pretty awesome. It helps a lot that I have some very good kids.”

Lee stressed that his team never lost faith in itself despite the humbling Week 1 loss at Murphysboro.

“Everything that could go wrong, went wrong for us over there last week. It was a nightmare and difficult to play in and coach,” Lee said. “Believe me, a lot of kids would have folded after that loss, but not our kids. We’ve been through too much this summer. The kids made it clear to me when they said, ‘That’s not us.’ That’s become our mantra. We are building a winning culture here again and we wanted to move past last week’s debacle."

Move on the Terriers most certainly did.

The Rams drew first blood when quarterback Payton McMillen scored from one yard out late in the first period. The point-after kick was good by Blake Sanders for a 7-0 lead. Running back Mylan Nettles had the big play on that six-play TD drive with a 47-yard run from scrimmage.

After Aiden Weems recovered a Carbondale fumble, Sanders upped the lead to 10-0 four minutes into the second period with a 35-yard field goal. The big play on the drive was a 16-yard pass play from McMillen to Cole Timmons.

It was pretty much all Terriers from that point forward.

Carbondale senior quarterback Brock Bowlby scored on a seven-yard run following Sanders’ field goal. The two-point conversion was good on a run by Bowlby, cutting the deficit to two at 10-8.

The Terriers tacked on one more score before the half when Bowlby took matters into his own hands again, scoring from two yards out. Again, he provided the two-point conversion and the home team led 16-10 at the half.

Carbondale scored again in the third quarter when Martez Graham-Norwood blew into the endzone from six yards out. The point-after kick by Declan Hickam was good for a 23-10 lead.

There would be no further scoring.

Altogether, the boys from Jackson County accounted for 306 yards of total offense.

Bowlby rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. He also completed 9-of-16 passes for 133 yards.

Martez Graham-Norwood collected 64 yards rushing on 10 carries with one score. Mozzy Graham followed with 60 yards on 10 carries. Junior Lilly added eight yards on just two carries.

Top receiver was senior tight end Henry Harsy who snagged two passes from Bowlby for 43 yards. Bryce McKinnies also caught two passes for 35 yards. Tennel Greene recorded one catch for 24 yards. Mozzy Graham had three catches for 19 yards. Braylon Berry tacked on one catch for 14 yards.

“Playing like we did Friday night shows that the process works,” Lee said. “This is such a big win for us. It is definitely one of the Top 5 wins in my coaching career. I couldn’t be prouder of the way we performed. It ranks right up there with our comeback win over Granite City five years ago when we trailed 32-7.”

Lee said Bowlby provided the leadership needed for the team to earn such a big win over a quality opponent in Mount Vernon.

“Brock’s just a tough kid,” the coach said. “He went both ways for us tonight, also playing linebacker. He threw the ball well, but he ran even better. He took advantage of that 6-foot-3, 200-plus-pound frame of his. He made plays.”

Mylan Nettles led Mount Vernon rushers with 85 yards on seven carries. Malaki Mays finished with 42 yards on six carries.

Payton McMillen completed two of three passes for 20 yards. Timmons had one catch for 16 yards and Equinton Millsap had one catch for four yards.

McMillen was suffered an injured left leg in the first half when sacked by Carbondale’s Harsy. McMillen’s replacement – Marlin Price – also sustained an injury and had to leave the game.

Running back Nevontae Nesbit had to finish the game at quarterback for the Rams.

Carbondale travels to unbeaten Collinsville Friday, while the Rams travel to Marion to take on the undefeated Wildcats.