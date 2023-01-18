High school football | Dunning replaces Martin as Marion head coach

MARION — It's not easy replacing a legend.

That is what Jason Dunning is now tasked with after being named head football coach for Marion High School at Tuesday night's board meeting.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity," said Dunning. "I am going to do my best to continue Coach (Kerry) Martin's mission of winning a state championship. That remains the goal and we will have a game plan to make Marion the best team it can possibly be."

The 45-year-old Dunning was a longtime assistant coach to Martin, both at Carterville and Marion beginning in the late 1990s. He is a Carterville native, graduating there in 1996. He joined Martin's coaching staff as an assistant two years later and followed Martin to Marion in 2002.

Dunning played one year of baseball and football at McKendree University before injuring a shoulder, which ended his athletic career. He then transferred to SIU, where he earned a degree in health education. He also received an endorsement for driver's education.

After completing his education, Dunning was hired as a health/driver's ed instructor at Harrisburg High School. He was there for seven years before getting hired at Marion in 2008.

"We're proud to name Jason the new head football coach," said MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky. "Coach Dunning's passion, energy, and enthusiasm for our kids are second to none. He has been a huge part of this special program for over 21 seasons. I feel Coach Dunning gives us the best chance at carrying on our great culture and tradition for many years to come."

Martin feels similarly.

"I'm excited for Jason and the program," he said. "He's ready. He's done everything you could ask of an assistant coach to do and be prepared for this moment. I am optimistic about the future of the Marion football program. It's in good hands."

Martin added that Dunning has been an essential part of the program's success the last two decades.

"He's invested," the coach said. "He has earned the right to carry this forward. And he also has a great connection with the players, coaching staff, administration and community."

Dunning said he was hoping to get a chance to show that he is worthy of leading the varsity program.

"This is something that I have been looking forward to for some time now," he said. "Having Coach Martin as a mentor has been and will continue to be a great asset. I can't begin to tell you what a tremendous experience this is for me to follow him as head coach. And I know I can't fill his shoes. What I can do is run the program the right way and make it my own. I don't expect there to be much to change."

Dunning said that he will continue to serve as defensive coordinator in addition to managing the game as head coach of the Wildcats. Walker Skeate and Justin Vannoy will continue to direct the offense.