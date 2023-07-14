ZEIGLER — From a pure numbers standpoint, it would be difficult to find a Southern Illinois athlete, over the last several years, who enjoyed a more productive spring season of baseball than Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher senior standout Trey Cole.

Because of his dominance on the mound and solid skills as a hitter and baserunner, Cole is our region’s version of Shohei Ohtani and our unanimous pick for The Southern Illinoisan Baseball Player of the Year.

The offensive stats are more than credible:

• .447 batting average

• 39 RBIs

• 43 runs scored

• Eight doubles

• Five triples

• Three homers

• 28 walks vs. 9 strikeouts

• 38 stolen bases

The pitching stats are simply off-the-charts sensational:

• 9-1 spring record

• 6 shutouts, including two in the postseason against Carterville and Harrisburg

• 0.80 earned-run-average

• 66 innings pitched

• 101 strikeouts vs. only eight walks

• 0.589 WHIP

• .132 batting average against him

“If anyone has numbers anywhere close to that, I will eat my hat,” said ZRC coach Page Kirkpatrick. “What Trey did in the postseason last spring was truly amazing with shutouts over two really good teams in Carterville and Harrisburg.”

Kirkpatrick said Cole, listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, graduated from Christopher High School with high honors, but did not enter high school as a dominant athlete.

“There wasn’t a lot of hype about him as a freshman, but Trey got progressively better with each passing season,” Kirkpatrick said. “I actually thought catcher would be his best position. The more he pitched, however, made me realize that I couldn’t take a chance on him getting hurt behind the plate when he wasn’t pitching.”

Kirkpatrick said Cole’s velocity climbed as he matured.

“He averaged anywhere from 83-to-86 miles-per-hour this past season, but when he got the postseason, the adrenaline kicked in, I guess, because he was topping out at 89, while still commanding the strike zone.”

Cole’s strikeout to walk ratio was perhaps the most eye-popping of all his stats. Who throws 66 innings and walks only eight at any level? Greg Maddux in his prime maybe?

“What made Trey so effective is that he could throw his curve for strikes no matter what the count was,” Kirkpatrick said. “He exhibited such great composure out there on the mound. He was always calm and collected and that confidence rubbed off on his teammates. They played more confidently in the field behind him because they knew he had their back.”

Cole was surprised to win The Southern’s award.

“I’m honored and humbled,” he said. “There are a lot of good ballplayers here in our area that could have been picked. I feel fortunate.”

Cole said his main objective was to help his team win games.

“I gave it my all every time I was out there on the field, especially when I was on the mound,” he said. “I wanted to do anything I could do to take some of the pressure off my teammates. When you’re on the mound and you have the ball in your hand, you have the opportunity control the game.

“It was my mindset to work ahead in the count and make the batter swing at something he didn’t want to swing at,” Cole said. “I wanted to be better than that guy in the batter’s box. It was that simple. The more batters I got out, the more confidence I pitched with and that led to me having success.”

Asked how he is able to walk so few batters, Cole said there is no magic formula.

“It’s just repetition. I would regularly go out and play catch with my younger brother (Chase) and work on my pitching mechanics. Nothing fancy. Just find the right release point and repeat over and over again.”

Asked his greatest achievement this past season, Cole never hesitated.

“Beating Harrisburg in the opening round of the Du Quoin Sectional,” he said. “That got us into the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. “Anytime you beat a team like Harrisburg, always one of the best baseball programs in the state, you have to feel good.”

A four-sport athlete, Cole competed in football, basketball, and golf when not playing baseball. Make no mistake about it, though, baseball is his best and favorite sport. He will pitch on scholarship for McKendree University this coming school year.

Cole said that he believes he is up to the challenge of college ball.

“I’m more than ready for it,” he said. “Hopefully, I can continue to improve as a pitcher and player and do the same things I was doing in high school that made me successful.”

Cole will be joined at McKendree by Carterville’s Peyton Bittle and Benton’s Jacob Kinsman.