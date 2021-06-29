Legion Baseball | Rushing leads Carbondale over Chester

CARBONDALE — Thomas Rushing pitched a complete game in his first start and drove in four runs, including the deciding runs in the bottom of the fifth, to lead Carbondale to an 11-1 short-game win over Chester in the first game of a scheduled American Legion doubleheader at Terrier Field Tuesday.
“At the plate that ball looked as big as possible,” Rushing said. “I just saw it really good today, and I was just trying to put that ball wherever I could and wherever it was pitched.”
In the second game, Carbondale scored three runs on one hit and three walks in the top of the first before returning the favor in the bottom of the frame allowing Chester to score two runs on four straight walks to open the inning.
The game was halted because of lightning before the second inning started and was eventually canceled.
Carbondale, which is sponsored by the Jackson County Disabled Veterans, improved to 4-2 while Chester fell to 4-2.
“Rushing did his job,” said Carbondale coach Lance Crombar. “We were short on players — we had nine — so I was glad to see him come out and throw a very good game, and then he did his job at the plate as well. Ultimately nine guys did their job and got the win.”
In his first start of the summer season Rushing gave up one run on five hits and pitched out of a two-out bases loaded jam in the top of fifth to take an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the inning. The right-hander finished with one walk and nine strikeouts, including striking out the side in the third and five out of eight at the end of the fourth and at the beginning of the fifth.
“It was a hot day and all of us were out there, and I was just trying to provide for my team,” Rushing said. “I don’t pitch very much, so when I get up there I just try to do the best I can. I don’t normally get many strikeouts because I just try to throw it in there and let them hit it. But today they couldn’t touch me and I was getting better as the day went on.”
Matt James took over on the mound for Chester in the fifth following Gage Hasemeyer and Koby Jany. Hasemeyer pitched the first thee innings, giving up four runs on four hits. Jany pitched the fourth inning and gave up four runs on one hit and four walks, including a two-out, two-run double by Rushing to drive in the first two runs.
James walked the first two batters on 10 pitches. After getting the first out on a called strike three, Matthew Nadolski hit a screamer through the box that the shortstop couldn’t handle, allowing the lead runner to score and leaving runners at second and third with Rushing coming to the plate.
Rushing fell behind in the count 1-2, but James missed both inside and outside trying to get Rushing to swing to load the count. Rushing lined the next pitch past the first baseman on the second base side to clear the bases and trigger the 10-run rule.
“I saw those runners out there and I just wanted to get on to the next game,” Rushing said. “He threw me one inside and I pulled it and both runs got to go in and end the game.”
Carbondale took the early lead with a run in the first starting with a leadoff single by Nadolski. The third baseman stole second with one out and advanced to third on the same at-bat on a ground out to first. Nadolski scored two pitches later on a wild pitch.
Carbondale upped its lead to 3-0 in the second on a two-out rally. Isaiah Duckworth got it started with a line drive to left center. Ryan Perrott followed with a squibber past the shortstop and Ty Doan cleared the bases with a ringing triple into the gap in left center.
Hasemeyer walked Rushing on four pitches to open the third and Eli Dyer took advantage of the gift hitting a 0-1 pitch into the right center gap for a double to up the lead to 4-0.
Chester broke Rushing’s shutout bid in the fourth starting with a leadoff single by Aron Korando. Rushing got the next two outs on called third strikes, but with Korando at second following a steal James lined a 1-0 pitch to left field to send him home.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jany walked Perrott with one out and Nadolski with two outs. Rushing came to plate after popping out to short in the first and walking to leadoff the third hit a 2-0 pitch for a double to clear the bases.
“He threw it right down the middle and it looked like an amazing pitch,” Rushing said. “I waited back on it and I just took it where he pitched it right over the centerfielder’s head.”
Jany then issued back-to-back walks to Dyer and Corey Crombar. Dyer scored on a wild pitch and Crombar scored on a fielding error by the shortstop.
In the nightcap, Chester was the home team and Korbin Jany was the starting pitcher. Nadolski immediately got the rally going golfing Jany’s second pitch to right field for a single.
Jany then walked Rushing and Dyer to load the bases with no outs and walked Crombar to force the first run. Ethan Chance and Carson Adkins drove in the next two runs on sacrifice flies to left.
Adkins then took to the mound in the bottom of the first and got into trouble walking the first two batters. After allowing the runners to advance on steals the lead runner scored on a wild pitch before Adkins walked that batter and the next to load the bases with no outs.
Doan took over the pitching duties and forced the next batter to hit into a 4-6-3 double play allowing another run to score and got out the jam with the lead on a strikeout.