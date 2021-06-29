Legion Baseball | Rushing leads Carbondale over Chester

CARBONDALE — Thomas Rushing pitched a complete game in his first start and drove in four runs, including the deciding runs in the bottom of the fifth, to lead Carbondale to an 11-1 short-game win over Chester in the first game of a scheduled American Legion doubleheader at Terrier Field Tuesday.

“At the plate that ball looked as big as possible,” Rushing said. “I just saw it really good today, and I was just trying to put that ball wherever I could and wherever it was pitched.”

In the second game, Carbondale scored three runs on one hit and three walks in the top of the first before returning the favor in the bottom of the frame allowing Chester to score two runs on four straight walks to open the inning.

The game was halted because of lightning before the second inning started and was eventually canceled.

Carbondale, which is sponsored by the Jackson County Disabled Veterans, improved to 4-2 while Chester fell to 4-2.

“Rushing did his job,” said Carbondale coach Lance Crombar. “We were short on players — we had nine — so I was glad to see him come out and throw a very good game, and then he did his job at the plate as well. Ultimately nine guys did their job and got the win.”