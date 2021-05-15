Prep Baseball | Cameron, Deaton lead Marion past Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Behind the pitching of Kale Cameron and Josh Deaton, the Marion baseball team shut out Carbondale, 7-0, Friday in a rare night game at the Super Block.
The win lifted Marion's record to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the South Seven Conference, while Carbondale dropped to 3-9 and 0-6.
Marion picked up the only run it needed quickly with Trevor Jackson's RBI double in the top of the first inning. It scored Chase Austin, who led off the game by drawing a walk from Carbondale starter Eli Dyer.
Jackson, who finished 3-for-3, also scored to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead before Cameron took the mound. The slick righthander went 5-2/3 innings and scattered six hits with six strikeouts and two walks on his stat line.
"We put together some hits early and one of the keys with the pitching we have is if we can jump out to an early lead it lets those guys relax a little bit," said Marion coach Marty Manfredo. "And Kale pitched really relaxed tonight and did a really nice job."
Cameron was lifted after his 99th pitch for Deaton, one of just three Marion seniors along with Zach Andolsek and Ryan Trokey. Deaton got out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Jackson Connelly to fly out to Lukas Shrum in center field, then got a quick out with one pitch in the seventh before finishing the game with a comebacker.
"If you just want a guy to throw strikes and make the other team put the ball in play, Josh is perfect," Manfredo said. "He was able to save us from throwing some of our big boys because we were running a little short on innings with five games this week. But Josh did a great job.
"And what can you say about the job Kale did. He was fantastic tonight. He threw strikes and kept them off-balance the whole time. That's the most pitches he's thrown this year."
Cameron was also helped in the fifth inning by seniors Andolsek and Trokey when Carbondale's Riley Dyer whipped his third hit into left field, but left fielder Andolsek gunned a strike to catcher Trokey for a lightning-quick tag at the plate for the third out.
In between, Marion tacked on runs with some timely hits and the help of some Carbondale errors.
Two runs came in the second inning after Nehemiah Goodman's one-out single with an error attached and a walk to Andolsek. Shrum hit a grounder to third that was fielded nicely for a force out by Riley Dyer, but the throw across to first trying for a double play was wild allowed Andolsek to score.
Moments later, a throw from catcher Danny Richardson went into left field trying to pick off Shrum and instead allowed him to score and make it 4-0.
Trokey ripped an RBI double off the left-field fence in the fifth to score Karsten Stotlar, who hit his own one-out double. And in the sixth, Jackson smacked a hit that combined with errors allowed Austin and Mason Gooch to both score for a 7-0 lead.