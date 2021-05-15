Prep Baseball | Cameron, Deaton lead Marion past Carbondale

"If you just want a guy to throw strikes and make the other team put the ball in play, Josh is perfect," Manfredo said. "He was able to save us from throwing some of our big boys because we were running a little short on innings with five games this week. But Josh did a great job.

"And what can you say about the job Kale did. He was fantastic tonight. He threw strikes and kept them off-balance the whole time. That's the most pitches he's thrown this year."

Cameron was also helped in the fifth inning by seniors Andolsek and Trokey when Carbondale's Riley Dyer whipped his third hit into left field, but left fielder Andolsek gunned a strike to catcher Trokey for a lightning-quick tag at the plate for the third out.

In between, Marion tacked on runs with some timely hits and the help of some Carbondale errors.

Two runs came in the second inning after Nehemiah Goodman's one-out single with an error attached and a walk to Andolsek. Shrum hit a grounder to third that was fielded nicely for a force out by Riley Dyer, but the throw across to first trying for a double play was wild allowed Andolsek to score.

Moments later, a throw from catcher Danny Richardson went into left field trying to pick off Shrum and instead allowed him to score and make it 4-0.