Prep Baseball | Carbondale, Goreville seek redemption this season

With a sudden delay to the beginning of the prep baseball season, due in part to the COVID-19 outbreak, players and coaches will have to patiently await the sweet sounds of the game they love.
Whether it’s the pitcher popping the catcher's mitt behind the plate with a sizzling fastball or a perfectly executed swing to drive a baseball into the left-center field gap. Those moments will be put on hold until high schools and all extracurricular activities are back in session on Mar. 30.
Carbondale is coming off a 20-8 season where the Terriers won the Class 3A Carterville Regional title, but came up short against Waterloo at the sectional championship game in Salem last June.
The Terriers return plenty of experience with nine seniors that have earned enough experience and quality in head coach Scott Hankey's system. Some returning senior starters include Justin Massingale, James Baltz, Riley Coffer and Vinny Rushing.
Starting positions that the Terriers will be replacing are catcher and a couple of outfield spots. Carbondale will have a new signal caller behind home plate after graduating Bodie Jones last season, which Hankey noted will not be an easy position to fill given Jones’ impact on the field.
“Losing Bodie isn’t an easy thing to recover from but I’ve got a good group of guys returning,” said Hankey. “They have been a great group of kids to work with and I just want to see them have the opportunity to play in their senior year because I know how hard they’ve worked this offseason.”
Carbondale was slated to get the new season underway against Trico on Monday, but given the circumstances, Hankey knows that player safety and health comes first.
“It’s just one of those things you don’t have any control over,” said Hankey. “Safety for everyone is the most important thing and it makes sense to postpone the beginning of the season. Luckily, we haven’t heard anything about cancelling the season, so we’re just going to ride this thing out and have to work individually until we can return to practice.”
The Goreville basketball team was slated to face off against Roanoke-Benson in the Class 1A state semifinals on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center, but had its title dreams ended after the IHSA pulled the plug on the basketball season.
The Goreville baseball team lost to Steeleville in the Class 1A sectional finals a season ago. Head coach Shawn Tripp spoke how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected him and his ball club.
“I don’t like it at all because I’m old school,” said Tripp. “I don’t like how it has affected our basketball team and our seniors. It has really blown up but I do understand that safety comes first.”
The senior group for the baseball team revolve around the main core that led the Blackcats to the state championship in basketball. Outfielder Luke Brown returns as a leader from last year, while Trent Glidewell, Landon Albright and Logan Hankins also join the mix.
Tripp is excited to see the progression from returning junior Casey Lenon, as well as welcoming in Trico transfer Nick Compton. The Blackcats roster is built up and down the lineup, so Compton should have no problem shining from the pitching mound given his success on the basketball court.
Tripp hopes to rally the troops and hold a team meeting once his players are all back in town from the state tournament. Goreville has a lot of catching up to do if they want to return back to the sectional finals. The Blackcats have been crowned regional champions in nine of their 10 previous seasons.
“This is just a really hard-working group of guys that I’m excited to work with,” said Tripp. “The basketball season has delayed some of our practices, but I know they’ve been throwing around the baseball a little bit on their own time.”
