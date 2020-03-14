Prep Baseball | Carbondale, Goreville seek redemption this season

Carbondale was slated to get the new season underway against Trico on Monday, but given the circumstances, Hankey knows that player safety and health comes first.

“It’s just one of those things you don’t have any control over,” said Hankey. “Safety for everyone is the most important thing and it makes sense to postpone the beginning of the season. Luckily, we haven’t heard anything about cancelling the season, so we’re just going to ride this thing out and have to work individually until we can return to practice.”

The Goreville basketball team was slated to face off against Roanoke-Benson in the Class 1A state semifinals on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center, but had its title dreams ended after the IHSA pulled the plug on the basketball season.

The Goreville baseball team lost to Steeleville in the Class 1A sectional finals a season ago. Head coach Shawn Tripp spoke how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected him and his ball club.

“I don’t like it at all because I’m old school,” said Tripp. “I don’t like how it has affected our basketball team and our seniors. It has really blown up but I do understand that safety comes first.”