Prep Baseball | Carbondale handles Cahokia in double header

CARBONDALE – The Terriers took care of business on the diamond Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader against Cahokia, winning 15-0 with the final run being walked in during the middle of the fourth inning to stop it early. But it wasn’t the fastest start for the Carbondale baseball team.

With the bases loaded and a chance for a big first inning, William Skiles sent a liner up the middle but the Comanches’ shortstop made a great snag on the ball and was able to easily step on second to get Brock Bowlby out for a double play.

“That’s my fault. I was telling him to come because I didn’t think he was making that play,” Terriers manager Scott Hankey said. “He made a great play. So that’s on me.”

Still, Carbondale got two in the first and two in the second, but Hankey couldn’t help but feel like they left some runs on the bases in the first two innings and he’s taking the blame for that.

“We started off slow. I didn’t do a good enough job of preparing us for today,” he said. “Conditions didn’t play a factor – I just don’t think I did a good enough job of getting us ready.”

But after that, the Terriers cruised. Pitcher Ethan Chance threw all four innings of shut out ball, allowing no hits and only surrendering two base runners while striking out seven.

“Ethan threw a great game – he threw strikes, did what we needed to and took care of business,” Hankey said.

The Terriers put up six runs in the third before ending the game early in the fourth to improve to 6-3 on the season and 2-0 in conference play heading into the second game of the double header. Hankey chalked the recovery from the first two slow innings to his team’s toughness.

“Like I said at the beginning of the year – we’re going to have games where we’re going to struggle a little bit,” he said. “We’re going to have to get a little gritty, have good at bats and find ways to get it done. That’s what they did. Each at bat they got better and that’s all we ask of them.”

With the Terriers and Comanches playing two on Thursday, it was important for Hankey to get to rest some of his players, which made the comfortable win in the first game that much more important.

Of course, the reason Thursday was a double header at all was because Tuesday’s game got rained out, which has been something plaguing all Southern Illinois teams this spring. Hankey once again praised his team’s grittiness for being able to stay focused and in rhythm while the season has had a stop-start feel to it so far.

“It really is difficult for any high school kid. Our guys have done a great job of fighting through it, being mentally tough and working hard no matter what the situation is,” he said. “You really have to give it to this team that they’re doing everything we ask of them to the best of their ability.”

