Prep Baseball | Carbondale, other schools compete in new summer league

While American Legion and travel baseball are still the dominant leagues for summer baseball for high school aged kids, a new league has sprouted up in Southern Illinois to offer a different avenue for development. The Southern Illinois Prospect League (SIPL) is a high school league run by the high school coaches and using IHSA rules but with a little more wiggle room about certain aspects.

Salem’s baseball coach Brian Lipe got the idea for the league a couple of years ago when he noticed issues with the American Legion league and wanted a league that gave the high school coaches a chance to impact the development of their players for the next season. The SIPL, while following the IHSA rules, does allow for coaches to bat their entire team in a game or have departing seniors on the roster if needed.

“I just want my kids to get better, so whatever you have to do is fine,” he said.

The idea came when he started to notice a trend in the Junior Legion leagues.

“Towards the end of it, they were taking three teams to the next level and from there, they were taking three more teams and you’d end up in the State Tournament playing against teams you’d been playing all summer against,” he said. “It seemed like the way things were going, it just wasn’t competitive and it was getting costly. It started to pile up and we were spending thousands of thousands of dollars in the summer for things that we were just given. We didn’t earn as much as I would hope to earn…. and I started thinking there has to be a better way.”

Lipe and his coaching staff reached out to all of the high school coaches “south of I-70” and got an “overwhelming” response back of coaches who’d been wanting the same thing.

“The biggest thing, though, is playing teams you don’t normally play and having competition day in and day out. A lot of teams that are in this league have had problems fielding Legion teams with people going to other places and stuff like that,” Carbondale coach Scott Hankey said. “That’s one of the reasons we started this league and I was 100 percent with them. I wanted to get out of Southern Illinois and play teams we don’t normally see and still have good competition.”

The SIPL is made up of four divisions with between four and five teams each – some schools dropped out before the season started. Carbondale and Salem are both in the South Division along with Pinckneyville and Fairfield with Marion having dropped out right before the season started.

All of the coaches are united by the common goal of getting their teams ready for the 2023 season.

“The beauty of it is that it’s all high school baseball coaches who are involved with it and I think we have a pretty good group of people,” Lipe said. “When you show up, you’re not going to get cheated. Everyone is in it for the same reason and that’s for their kids to get better so we’re better next spring. That’s basically all it comes down to.”

In addition to being a good developmental league, the atmosphere is still a little more laid back than in a regular environment. During Carbondale’s doubleheader sweep of Fairfield on Thursday night, the dugout was in control of the music, leading to some interesting walk-up choices. Left hander Eli Dyer tried his luck at the short stop position – even making a nifty play for an out to the cheers of his teammates. And after being obviously out by about 40 feet trying to stretch a single to a double, Corey Crombar mocked arguing the call with the umpire, a longtime family friend.

And a big benefit of the league is that the championship will be played on July 2nd compared to Legion which can go into August.

“Everybody wants to have a summer,” Hankey said, noting the month-long gap between the end of the two leagues. “Honestly, I understand wanting to play but wanting to have a summer, especially after the last couple of years, is an important thing.”

But the important thing for the coaches is that it’s helping their players get better while maintaining the consistent message from a single coaching staff.

“What these coaches are starting to see is that their kids aren’t playing Legion ball anymore, they’re in these travel ball teams and playing in these select leagues and high school coaches never get to see their kids play unless they travel to Indianapolis for one of these tournaments,” Lipe said. “I don’t want to see my program turn into something that I don’t have any input as to what kind of kids I’m bringing into my program every year. Selfishly, Salem Wildcat baseball isn’t getting better if I have groups of kids going in all directions every summer. We need to play together and get better together.”

But, as Hankey points out, there’s still an option for travel ball for his players.

“We’re trying to develop the kids to get better and that’s one of the biggest reasons we did it. We leave the weekends available so they can still play travel ball,” he said. “Now you can do both and play as much ball as you want.”

Carbondale faces off against Pinckneyville on June 30 in a doubleheader at Carbondale’s Super Block. If the Terriers sweep the Panthers, they will advance to the Finals on July 1 at Greenville College with the championship being played the following day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0