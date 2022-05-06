Prep Baseball | Carbondale tops Murphysboro in rain soaked affair

CARBONDALE – It was about pitching and defense for the Terriers in their 6-2 win over Murphysboro Friday night.

The game was originally scheduled as a home game for the Red Devils, but the heavy rain from Thursday and the early morning rain Friday rendered Murphysboro’s field unplayable and was moved to the turf home of Carbondale. Even still, the weather played a factor in the game as every grounder became a tough play as the slick turf made the ball play faster and then harder to throw.

“I’ve played on this before when it was wet and it’s really hard to grip the ball. Especially when it’s coming off the soaked turf,” Carbondale pitcher Ethan Chance said after the game.

It took Chance a little while to find his groove, too, as the wet balls were also hard for him to throw. The Red Devils scored both of their runs in the first inning and looked poised for a big frame before left fielder Colby Boudet was able to gun Gabe Martin out at the plate and then made the catch for the final two outs.

The Terriers responded with four runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and never let up after that. Matthew Nadolski led things off with a single and came around to score on a Tommy Rushing single that also brought in Eli Dyer. Rushing scored on a single from Ty Doan and William Skiles would score on a hit by Brock Bowlby.

“We started off a little slow. I think we let the weather affect us a little – how the balls were skipping and then not being able to get a good grip on it and stuff. But, I mean we responded well in the first inning,” Carbondale coach Scott Hankey said. “They scored two and we didn’t look very good but then we came back with our bats and put it right back on them. I gotta tip my hat to my guys – they made it through that first bit and responded well.”

After that, it was about Chance trusting his defense to make plays in less than ideal conditions and they did. Second baseman Ryan Perrott battled the wind for two great catches in the infield, Rushing made an incredible leaping catch on a hard liner and turned it into a double play and Boudet continued his impressive showing with a running catch to turn a sure double into an out.

“They’ve been making plays like that all year,” Chance said. “I’ve got faith in them and when they do make them, it’s a big relief.”

“It started on the mound. First inning it took Ethan a little bit to get going and find what he needed to but once he settled in, he just let our defense work,” Hankey added. “They were there for him behind him.”

The win moves Carbondale to 11-12 on the year and drops Murphysboro to 8-14-1. For Carbondale, this final two-week stretch of the regular season is crucial for a potential postseason run – and getting a win Friday was a good start to that.

“I told my guys after the game – every game is going to be like postseason,” Hankey said. “We don’t have days where we can just take the day off and not play our best because we have to build toward the postseason. It’s two weeks away. Whenever we can come back and do that, it’s good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0